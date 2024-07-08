HAUNTED ULSTER LIVE: Cineverse Acquires North American Rights to Irish Broadcast Horror
Cineverse Acquires Chilling Mockumentary Haunted Ulster Live for SCREAMBOX Streaming ServiceCineverse is bringing the tricks and treats with Haunted Ulster Live, having acquired all North American rights to the Halloween-themed horror with plans to release the film this fall across all platforms, including its Bloody Disgusting-powered SCREAMBOX streaming service.Reminiscent of classics such as Ghostwatch and more recent hits like AMC’s Late Night with the Devil, Haunted Ulster Live takes viewers back to 1998, where a live broadcast from a haunted house goes terrifyingly wrong. The footage is so disturbing that it hasn’t been seen in 25 years.On Halloween night, TV veteran Gerry Burns teams up with popular children's presenter Michelle Kelly to investigate poltergeist activity in a haunted house in Belfast. Dead Northern raves, “Ghostwatch finally meets its match with Haunted Ulster Live!”The feature debut of writer-director Dominic O'Neill, the UK found footage film stars Mark Claney, Aimee Richardson, and Siobhan Kelly.“We’re found footage fanatics, and devotees of the genre will hopefully enjoy the faux doc chills of Haunted Ulster Live,” says O'Neill. “We grew up on old Irish and British horror TV, the kind of TV that makes you want to hide behind the couch when you’re a kid! Our film is firmly rooted in ‘90s Belfast, drawing from the rich well of Irish folk stories and the conflict of that time.”O'Neill produced with Will McConnell, Rika McGowan, Paul Sinacore, and Tyler Dane Sutton.“Since our world premiere at Frightfest London, the response to the film has been phenomenal,” adds McConnell. “We’re delighted to work with Cineverse, Screambox, and Bloody Disgusting to bring Haunted Ulster Live to North American audiences. This is our first feature, and it wasn’t easy, so it’s an incredibly proud moment for us and hopefully the start of more to come!”The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cineverse, and Dominic O'Neill and Will McConnell of Beyond Visible Films.
