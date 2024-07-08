HAUNTED ULSTER LIVE: Cineverse Acquires North American Rights to Irish Broadcast Horror

Cineverse has acquired the North American rights for Dominic O'Neill's found footage (or, is broadcast horror too finite a thing to call this small trend now?) horror flick from Ireland, Haunted Ulster Live.

On Halloween night, Gerry Burns teams up with popular children's presenter Michelle Kelly to investigate poltergeist activity in a haunted house in Belfast.

Not unlike the UK classic Ghostwatch or contemporary offerings like WNUF Halloween Special or Late Night With The Devil the Irish horror flick takes on the live broadcast format and injects it with local folk stories and the effects of the conflict in Ireland at the time. That should be interesting.

Cineverse will release Haunted Ulster Live this Fall across all platforms, including Screambox.