GANYMEDE: LGBTQ Thriller Debuts on VOD in August From VMI Releasing

When a small town wrestling star develops a crush on an openly gay classmate, he begins to be stalked by a grotesque creature that invades his thoughts, all the while struggling to live up to the standard set by his legacy-obsessed dad.

Colby Holt and Sam Probst's LGBTQ thriller, Ganymede, is coming to VOD on August 6th, from VMI Releasing. A trailer, key art and images were passed along today. Check the trailer and stills out down below, and watch renowned comedian David Koechner in a rare display of menace and intolerance.