GANYMEDE: LGBTQ Thriller Debuts on VOD in August From VMI Releasing
When a small town wrestling star develops a crush on an openly gay classmate, he begins to be stalked by a grotesque creature that invades his thoughts, all the while struggling to live up to the standard set by his legacy-obsessed dad.
Colby Holt and Sam Probst's LGBTQ thriller, Ganymede, is coming to VOD on August 6th, from VMI Releasing. A trailer, key art and images were passed along today. Check the trailer and stills out down below, and watch renowned comedian David Koechner in a rare display of menace and intolerance.
VMI Releasing is excited to announce North American VOD release of Gaymede, a campy Southern Gothic thriller from life and creative partners Colby Holt and Sam Probst. Ganymede made its world premiere at the 41st Reeling International Film Festival, where the film took home the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature Film. At the Chattanooga Film Festival, the film won the Pride Award. Ganymede debuts on Cable and Digital VOD August 6, 2024, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Prime Video.The LGBTQ+ thriller stars Jordan Doww (Reach), Pablo Castelblanco ("Alaska Daily", "Happy's Place"), David Koechner (Anchorman, Cheap Thrills), Robyn Lively (Teen Witch), Joe Chrest ("Stranger Things") and Marissa Reyes ("Raven's Home").Ganymede was directed by Colby Holt and Sam Probst from a script by Holt. Ganymede was produced by Stephen Stanley (What Lies Below), Kevin Greene, and Mark Goldberg in association with Iris Indie International. Geneva Wasserman of dentsu (Spiderhead), J Craig Gordon, Kevin Stanberry, and Dan Discenza serve as Executive Producers.
