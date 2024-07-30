DUCHESS Exclusive Clip: Get Out of Charlotte Kirk's Effing House!

Duchess, a small-time crook, tries to enter the treacherous underworld of diamond trafficking and ends up left for dead when a deal goes wrong. Determined to seek retribution she launches into an unwavering pursuit for vengeance.

We're just over a week away from the drop of Neil Marshall and Charlotte Kirk's action film, Duchess. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today, the home invasion. Kirk's character, Scarlett Monaghan, walks into the kitchen of her home to find a baddie assaulting the help. Cue fisticuffs! Even the help... helps.

Duchess, the new film from Neil Marshall film, stars Charlotte Kirk, Philip Winchester, Colm Meaney, Hoji Fortuna, Colin Egglesfield with Stephanie Beachum and Sean Pertwee.

The film will premiere on VOD on August 9th from Saban Films.