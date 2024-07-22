CURSED IN BAJA: Anchor Bay Entertainment Acquires New Horror Flick From Jeff Daniel Phillips
The founders of the revitalized Anchor Bay Entertainment, Thomas Zambeck and Brian Katz, have acquired the worldwide rights to the horror film CURSED IN BAJA, which will make its world premiere at this year’s FrightFest on August 23, 2024.Barbara Crampton (You’re Next) and Jose Conejo Martin (The Tax Collector) star in the film along with Jeff Daniel Phillips (3 From Hell,), who wrote the screenplay, produced, and directed the film. Phillips is best known for his working relationship with iconic horror auteur Rob Zombie. Phillips has appeared in five of Zombie’s films, with the most recent being the Universal reboot of THE MUNSTERS, playing Herman Munster.“We’re thrilled to bring Jeff and his vision into the Anchor Bay family,” Zambeck says. “CURSED IN BAJA is an intense journey into madness, destined to take its place among the genre-bending classics that have come to define indie film.”In CURSED IN BAJA, Pirelli, an ex-lawman, travels to Mexico searching for the heir to a Los Angeles fortune, while confronting his own complicated past. But what he finds in Baja challenges him to the core.Along with Phillips, Kent Issacs serves as producer. Zambeck and Katz of Anchor Bay Entertainment negotiated the deal with Cole Payne of Traverse Media on behalf of the filmmakers.
