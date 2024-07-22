CURSED IN BAJA: Anchor Bay Entertainment Acquires New Horror Flick From Jeff Daniel Phillips

Anchor Bay Entertainment have announced that they have acquired worldwide rights for Jeff Daniel Phillips' horror film, Cursed in Baja.

Pirelli, an ex-lawman, travels to Mexico searching for the heir to a Los Angeles fortune, while confronting his own complicated past. But what he finds in Baja challenges him to the core.

This is Phillips' second feature film and they also wrote and star in it with Barbara Crampton and Jose Conjeo Martin. The film will have it World Premiere at FrightFest next month, on August 23rd.