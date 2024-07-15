CREEPING DEATH: Cineverse Acquires Halloween Slasher For SCREAMBOX Streaming Service

Cineverse has announced that they've acquired Matt Sampere's feature debut, a slasher flick called Creeping Death.

While trying to enjoy a peaceful Halloween with his mother Linda Garner, Tim is paid a visit by his rambunctious, up-for-anything friends. After reluctantly letting them inside the house he becomes intertwined with the circumstances of their Halloween prankings. One that turns out has broken a sacred tradition kept between humans and otherworldly deities known as the Aos Si. A call back to terrors birthed in the mythology, lore and atmospheric dread behind the Halloween traditions based in an ancient Celtic past.

Creeping Death stars 90s erotic thriller icon Monique Parent and will stream on Screambox this coming Fall.

Cineverse will prepare viewers for the new shape of Halloween with Creeping Death, having acquired all North American rights to the supernatural slasher with plans to release the film this fall across all platforms, including its Bloody Disgusting-powered SCREAMBOX streaming service.

Creeping Death is a callback to terrors birthed in the mythology and atmospheric dread behind the Halloween traditions based in an ancient Celtic past.

Based on his short film of the same name, writer-director Matt Sampere’s feature debut had its world premiere at London’s prestigious FrightFest Film Festival.

Sampere stars in the film alongside Monique Parent, Alan Maxson, Delian Lincourt, Hunter Kohl, Ian Brown, Elise Rackemann, K Cody Hunt, Andy Horowitz, Jody Pucello and Scott Lea.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always loved slasher films and celebrating Halloween,” says Sampere. “I knew I wanted to dive into the holiday’s lore for my first feature, and that’s how I learned about the Aos Si — vengeful spirits related to trick or treating in Celtic mythology. Creeping Death is the first supernatural slasher to incorporate this deity. I hope viewers enjoy my love letter to Halloween, its traditions, and a warning to those who trick.”

Creeping Death is produced by Sampere, Jason Scott Goldberg (Glorious), Erika McGowan, Brenda Block, and Tyler Dane Sutton.

The deal was negotiated by Brandon Hill, Director of Acquisitions, on behalf of Cineverse, and Jason Scott Goldberg, on behalf of the film.