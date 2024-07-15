CATNADO Trailer And Art: Micro-Budget Horror Anthology Lets The Fur Fly October

An overwhelming number of Anarchists are cat lovers, regularly posting tributes, updates and annecdotes about our fur babies. So I suspect that our collective torlerance for the micro-budget indie horror anthology Catnado would be tempered in this instance because it has cats in it. Lots of them. Flying through the air at a high velocity.

Wild Eye Releasing is putting Catnado out on VOD and DVD on October 22nd. The trailer and key art were sent out today. If you dare, check out the trailer down below. It is exactly what you think it will be.