BREED Teaser Exclusive: Is This Relationship Worth Saving?

Stick around long enough in life and you get to watch everyone's offspring grow up and start to pursue their own interests. Not speaking for all film nerds like ourselves but a fair number of creatives likely wish one of their brood took up the mantle and started creating their own stuff. Which brings us to Fuller Freeman and his dad Todd.

Todd we've talked about over the years and he's been very gracious with his time, editing my interview videos these past few months. We knew for a while that his son Fuller got the filmmaking bug early and has already directed and edited music videos for local artists. Fuller's first short film, a cosmic horror called Breed, has been completed and submitted to genre festivals around the world.

We are pleased to share with you the teaser for that short film, down below. Probably the most recognizable face of the bunch is Graham Skipper. We don't get to see too much of Suzanne Voss in the teaser and Lillian Garrison and Noah Giles are local actors from Arizona.

Fuller's penning his first feature length script and Todd will be directing their new film Wretch Like Me in 2025.