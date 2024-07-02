BONEYARD Exclusive Clip: Let's Talk About Serial Killers For a Minute

When the skeletal remains of eleven women and girls are discovered in the New Mexico desert, an extensive investigation is launched. Inspired by true crime stories, this chilling crime-thriller follows Police Chief Carter (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson), Detective Ortega (Brian Van Holt), and Agent Petrovick (Mel Gibson) in a multi-agency effort to identify and apprehend the killer. As each of their agendas and methods clash, a tangled web of intrigue casts suspicion in all directions.

We have an exclusive clip from Asif Akbar's action thriller Boneyard to share with you this morning. In the clip Mel Gibson is talking to a pair of detectives comprised of Brian Van Holt and Nora Zehetner, and their captain played by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. They're reviewing the who's who of serial killers, looking to pin down what type of killer they're looking for.

We have also included a trailer and another clip from Lionsgate below. Boneyard is out now on VOD and will be in theaters this Friday, July 5th, from Lionsgate Pictures.