BONE FACE Exclusive: Uncork'd Entertainment Acquire Michael Donovan Horn's Debut Slasher Thriller

UNCORK’D ACQUIRES BONE FACE FOR WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired worldwide distribution rights to the Historia Films and Artist Vodka Films’ mystery thriller BONE FACE, produced by James V. Bulian and Miles Doleac, and written and directed by Michael Donovan Horn (The Dinner Party).

The film stars Jeremy London and Elena Sanchez as a small-town sheriff and deputy trying to solve a series of brutal murders, perpetrated by a masked killer, at local summer camps. Rounding out the ensemble cast is Alli Hart, Miles Doleac, Jared Bankens, Madison Wolfe, and Ritchie Montgomery.

Says Keith Leopard of Uncork’d, “BONE FACE is an engaging cocktail of slasher, thriller, and whodunnit with a superb cast. I’m confident genre audiences will find something to love here.”

Producer Miles Doleac is pleased to partner again with Uncork’d who has distributed Historia Films’ features THE HOLLOW and THE DINNER PARTY, previously. “I’m ecstatic to be working with Keith Leopard and Uncork’d again. Keith has been a champion of our work in the past and I think he and his team will be for this one also.”

Finally, first time director Michael Donovan Horn, a co-writer of Doleac’s prior directing outings, THE DINNER PARTY and DEMIGOD says, “By adding BONE FACE to its slasher/whodunnit canon, Uncork’d has proven once again to be a valuable distributor and ally of independent film and filmmaking. I, along with the cast and crew, are thrilled to see our work thrust into the world.”

BONE FACE will be releasing later this year with further distribution details forthcoming.