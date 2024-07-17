BANGS Trailer: Comedy Short Part of Fantasia's Mieux vaut en Rire Program

A Quebecois entry into the vast array of short film blocks that make up part of the schedule at Fantasia this year. This time we've got an existential comedy short called Bangs from Montreal-based comedy duo Emelia Hellman and Nancy Webb.

Bangs will play during the Mieux vaut en Rire program, part of Fantasia Festival’s Fantastiques week-ends du cinéma québécois. The teaser was passed along, you can check it out down below.