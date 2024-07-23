ARROW Player in August: Selects by Hendrix, van den Houten's OFFSPRING 4K, And More...

Next month's lineup of programming on Arrow Video's ARROW Player has been announced and as always there are a lot of gems coming in August.

First, we have two Selects programs coming up from one of my favorite authors, Grady Hendrix, someone I can always turn to for book referals about specific subgenres in horror literature. Andrew van den Houten, filmmaker and producer, also offers up some prime choices as well.

While we're on the topic of van den Houten, there 2009 film Offspring, based on Jack Ketchum's book by the same name, has gotten the 4K treatment and will be on the streaming platform at the end of the month.

There are a lot of goodies, old and new, to be found on the player next month. The full announcement follows.

ARROW Player Announces August 2024 Lineup

Streamer Highlights Brutal and Unhinged Cinema,

the UHD 4K release of Jack Ketchum's Offspring,

Japanese Thrills, Selections from Horror Author Grady Hendrix & More

August 2024 Seasons:

Grady Hendrix Selects, Snatched,

Hangover From Hell, Andrew van den Houten Selects

Arrow Video is excited to announce the August 2024 lineup of their subscription-based ARROW platform, available to subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland. Enjoy a selection of new titles, from carefully cultivated curations to shorts by new talent to deep dives into the tastes of filmmakers that changed the way we see the genre.

The August 2024 lineup leads with the exclusive ARROW release of Andrew van den Houten's feature adaptation of Jack Ketchum's Offspring, available August 27 in the US, Canada, UK and Ireland.

Showing in 4K via ARROW, Ketchum’s uncompromisingly twisted vision of the dark side of the American family features Pollyanna McIntosh, who would reprise her role in Lucky McKee’s The Woman. “It’s been fun producing and directing horror films all these years,” says van den Houten, “and I cannot wait for people to see my latest version of Offspring in 4K HDR.”

Feature Presentations: August 2024 | ARROW

ARROW's signature curation begins August 2 with a new Season from one of the most popular authors in modern horror: Grady Hendrix Selects.

Novelist Grady Hendrix is the writer of My Best Friend's Exorcism, The Southern Book Club's Guide To Slaying Vampires and How To Sell A Haunted House, the screenwriter of Satanic Panic, and also one of the founders of Subway Cinema and the New York Asian Film Festival.

Titles Include: The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, The Leg Fighters, The Boxer’s Omen.

August 2 also includes a trio of titles featuring ARROW's signature blend of action, murder, and seduction.

Bruce's Deadly Fingers (UK/IRE/US/CA): After malicious gangsters capture Bruce Lee's ex-girlfriend, a young martial artist attempts to rescue her - and the late master's book containing lethal techniques for killing with one's fingers.

Jailhouse Wardress (US/CA): While behind bars for murdering her abusive father, Maria (Lina Romay, Female Vampire) encounters a sadistic female warden and hatches an escape plan involving the seduction of a male nurse.

Crazy Fat Ethel (US/CA): After years in a mental institution, Ethel Janowski is released and taken in by her aunt to live a quiet existence. But for many people, including the institution's staff and a local detective, discharging Ethel was a huge mistake and they will soon discover that her appetite for murder is stronger than it ever was for food.

For subscribers with only a few minutes to indulge, ARROW has a selection of mind-blowing, eclectic short films launching August 9, available in all subscriber territories.

The shorts include Flamingo, where an alienated dancer descends into the world of self-amputation; Eject, about a woman discovering a USB port in her wrist, that uncovers a world where she has the ability to change herself for the better.

The quartet is rounded out by Red Gloves, set in 1980s NYC, where a young dancer at the top of her class is stalked by a shadowy figure wearing red gloves; and Fck’n Nuts, with a melancholy teenager meeting the boy of her dreams, but desperately attempting to prevent him meeting her parents, who have scared all of her previous boyfriends away.

On August 9, get Snatched on ARROW!

Hunted, abducted, caught and captured, Snatched is a collection of films featuring protagonists that have been kidnapped and kept against their will. Will they escape? Will they make their abductors pay? And how much carnage can they cause on their way out? Find out in Snatched.

Titles Include: The Offspring 4K, The Woman, Stray Cat Rock: Wild Jumbo.

On August 16, wake up and turn on the TV for ARROW's Hangover From Hell (UK/IRE/US/CA).

Fueled by booze, these tipsy cult films will go down easy and ensure a heck of a night, but, in the morning, you're bound to have a Hangover From Hell!

Titles Include: This Stuff'll Kill Ya!, Hotel Poseidon, A Taste of Blood.

On August 16, check out Vital (UK/IRE/US/CA), an award-winning medical thriller from Japanese auteur Shinya Tsukamoto.

After a tragic car accident where his girlfriend Ryôko Ooyama (Nami Tsukamoto) died, Hiroshi Takagi (Tadanobu Asano) suffers amnesia with his memories completely blanked. When he sees a book about dissection, he decides to join the medical school with the support of his parents. In the dissection class, his group participates in the autopsy of a young woman, and while cutting apart the tissue, he partially recalls his accident. Later, when he sees a tattoo in the arm of the corpse, he discloses that she was his girlfriend and becomes obsessed to go further in the examination of the body.

On August 23, ARROW has three new films, curated exclusively for subscribers in North America.

The Dead Mother (US/CA): Ismael (Karra Elejalde, Timecrimes) breaks into the house of a fine art restorer and shoots the homeowner dead, leaving her daughter orphaned and traumatized for life. Years later Ismael is working in a bar where he sees the daughter again. Paranoid that she has recognised him and will report him, he kidnaps her and holds her hostage, demanding that her hospital pay a ransom for her release.

Prague Nights (US/CA): In the vein of horror anthologies like Mario Bava's Black Sabbath, the long-unseen Prague Nights is a gorgeous and supernatural vision of ancient and modern Prague: caught between Mod Sixties fashions and nightmarish Medieval catacombs, and filled with Qabbalistic magic, giant golems, occult rituals, clockwork automatons and satanic visitors.

The Terror (US/CA): The ghostly apparition of a woman is seen by an 18th Century French Lieutenant. After two failed attempts to keep up with her, he heads to the castle of the Baron, where he notices a painting of the Baron's late wife, who looks like the ghostly woman.

Launching exclusively on ARROW August 27 is Offspring, director Andrew van den Houten’s brutal adaptation of cult horror novelist Jack Ketchum’s book, about a deadly clan of feral cannibals on the prowl.

Against the backdrop of grisly murders and child abductions, a clan of cannibalistic savages which plague the North-east Coast since 1858, is after an unsuspecting family and their innocent baby girl. Do they have what it takes to survive?

On August 30, go deeper into the making of Offspring with Andrew van den Houten Selects.

Andrew van den Houten, the director of August’s ARROW exclusive Offspring, and producer of The Ranger, says, “Horror is such a great world to explore all the dark and twisted ideas buried in our minds. I hope you enjoy my selections from the Arrow Player and can’t wait to direct another horror film for the fans soon! It’s been an honour being part of this community.”

Titles Include: Children of the Corn, Ringu 4K, Two Witches.

The lineup wraps on August 30 with three more titles, chilling North American subscribers as fall approaches.

In Night of the Scorpion (US/CA), a man brings his new wife to his sinister Spanish mansion, much to the displeasure of his family who also live there. It is then that the Sinister happenings start, and it appears a killer might be on the loose trying to cover up the tragic death of wife #1...or recommit murder again. Spanish Giallo at its best!

Terror at Tenkiller (US/CA): Leslie and Jana are a couple of attractive young ladies, who take off on a vacation and strange things start to happen at their remote cabin in the woods.

Castle of Blood (US/CA): It was begun by Sergio Corbucci (Django), completed by Antonio Margheriti (The Long Hair of Death) and remains one of the true masterpieces of Gothic Horror: When a journalist accepts a wager that he won't survive the night in a haunted castle, it will unlock an odyssey of sexual torment, undead vengeance and a dark seductress (the legendary Barbara Steele) who surrenders the gravest of pleasures.