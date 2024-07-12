12 TO MIDNIGHT: You Know You Want it, Bronzi vs Werewolves!

Robert Bronzi is still out there in the indie genre space, toting big guns, and they're coming in hot with a new crime/thriller werewolf movie called 12 to Midnight (which sounds way more interesting than 11:48 PM EST).

The actor who is a dead ringer to Charles Bronson is teaming up with UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, Daniel Roebuck and Sadie Katz in a crime/thriller creature feature from Mark Savage. The trailer and key art came out with the release information this morning. Check out the trailer down below.