12 TO MIDNIGHT: You Know You Want it, Bronzi vs Werewolves!
Robert Bronzi is still out there in the indie genre space, toting big guns, and they're coming in hot with a new crime/thriller werewolf movie called 12 to Midnight (which sounds way more interesting than 11:48 PM EST).
The actor who is a dead ringer to Charles Bronson is teaming up with UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, Daniel Roebuck and Sadie Katz in a crime/thriller creature feature from Mark Savage. The trailer and key art came out with the release information this morning. Check out the trailer down below.
TRAILER RELEASED FOR NEW CRIME/HORROR THRILLER 12 TO MIDNIGHT,STARRING ROBERT BRONZI, TITO ORTIZ, AND DANIEL ROEBUCK,STREETING AUGUST 1ST12 to Midnight, the new crime/horror thriller starring Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss, The Gardener), UFC champion and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz (Trauma Center, The Crow: Wicked Prayer), Daniel Roebuck (Rob Zombie’s The Munsters, upcoming Terrifier 3), and Sadie Katz (Wrong Turn 6: Last Resort), arrives August 1st on DirecTV and other streaming platforms and will receive a limited theatrical release. The official trailer has just been released.The film concerns a detective, despondent after the murder of his wife and forced to resign, who is brought back to the force when a new string of murders seem connected to his wife’s and the killer appears to be taunting him. Only the killer may be superhuman, likely a breed of werewolf.12 to Midnight also stars Helene Udy (My Bloody Valentine), Evan Strand, Patrick Voss Davis, Juliet Biscotti, A.C. Bernardi, Tom Parnell, Sarah Cugini, Searra Sawka, Destiny Leilani Brown (Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor), and Valerie Bittner. Mark Savage (Purgatory Road, Bring Him Back Dead) directs from a screenplay by Joe Knetter (Blind), Jeff Miller (Ouija House), Tom Parnell, and Savage, based on a story by Miller.Producers are Miller and Robert Savakinus. Executive producers are Parnell, Ronnie D. Lee, and Robert Michael Ryan. Associate producer is Beth Clausnitzer. Oliver Poser supervised the special makeup and creature FX.Filmed partly in California, the bulk of filming took place in the scenic anthracite coal region of Northeast Pennsylvania, including a day in the legendary “near-ghost town” of Centralia, the inspiration for Silent Hill.12 to Midnight is a co-production between Millman Productions, Cannon Fire Productions, Delirium, Ron Lee Productions, and Salem House Films.Millman Productions is handling U.S./Canadian theatrical bookings, with ITN Distribution (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey) handling non-theatrical distribution in the U.S. and Canada and all rights in South America.
