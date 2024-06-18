Tribeca Coverage All News All Reviews All Features Festival Interviews

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
Tribeca 2024: What We Saw, Liked, and Loved

From June 5-16, 2024, the center of our genre-film loving world moved to New York, New York, where the Tribeca Festival unveiled a broad and diverse selection of films from around the world.

Our contributors Olga Artemyeva, Martin Tsai and Edward Frumkin attended the festival in person, while J Hurtado and myself provided supplemental review coverage from officially-authorized screeners.

Now that the festival has concluded -- with the jury awarding various films presented in competition -- here's a recap of our Tribeca 2024 coverage, organized by reviewer, with the films listed alphabetically by English title.

Reviews by Olga Artemyeva:

ADULT BEST FRIENDS.
ALL THAT WE LOVE.
THE DAMNED.
DARKEST MIRIAM.
A DESERT.
FIREBRAND.
THE KNIFE.
LAKE GEORGE.
MCVEIGH.
RESTLESS.
SACRAMENTO.
VULCANIZADORA.

Reviews by Martin Tsai:
1-800-ON-HER-OWN.
SEARCHING FOR AMANI.

Reviews by Edward Frumkin:
¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR!.
THEY'RE HERE.

Reviews by J Hurtado:
#AMFAD ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD.
THE A-FRAME.
SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS HERE.
THE WEEKEND.

Reviews by Peter Martin:
BANG BANG.
A FAMILY GUIDE TO HUNTING.
THE FRESHLY CUT GRASS.
HUNTERS ON A WHITE FIELD.
NEW WAVE.
PIROPOLIS.
SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY..

Dispatch by Peter Martin - capsule reviews:
BIKECHESS.
ETERNAL PLAYGROUND.
FAMILY THERAPY.
SAMIA.
SOME RAIN MUST FALL.
UNDER THE GREY SKY.

