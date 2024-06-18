Tribeca 2024: What We Saw, Liked, and Loved

From June 5-16, 2024, the center of our genre-film loving world moved to New York, New York, where the Tribeca Festival unveiled a broad and diverse selection of films from around the world.

Our contributors Olga Artemyeva, Martin Tsai and Edward Frumkin attended the festival in person, while J Hurtado and myself provided supplemental review coverage from officially-authorized screeners.

Now that the festival has concluded -- with the jury awarding various films presented in competition -- here's a recap of our Tribeca 2024 coverage, organized by reviewer, with the films listed alphabetically by English title.

Reviews by Olga Artemyeva :

ADULT BEST FRIENDS.

ALL THAT WE LOVE.

THE DAMNED.

DARKEST MIRIAM.

A DESERT.

FIREBRAND.

THE KNIFE.

LAKE GEORGE.

MCVEIGH.

RESTLESS.

SACRAMENTO.

VULCANIZADORA.

Reviews by Martin Tsai :

1-800-ON-HER-OWN.

SEARCHING FOR AMANI.

Reviews by Edward Frumkin :

¡CASA BONITA MI AMOR!.

THEY'RE HERE.

Reviews by J Hurtado :

#AMFAD ALL MY FRIENDS ARE DEAD.

THE A-FRAME.

SHE LOVED BLOSSOMS HERE.

THE WEEKEND.

Reviews by Peter Martin :

BANG BANG.

A FAMILY GUIDE TO HUNTING.

THE FRESHLY CUT GRASS.

HUNTERS ON A WHITE FIELD.

NEW WAVE.

PIROPOLIS.

SLAVE PLAY. NOT A MOVIE. A PLAY..