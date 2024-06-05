Tribeca 2024 Exclusive Trailer Debut: THE DOG THIEF Takes a Bite Out of Crime

Set to enjoy its world premiere at Tribeca Festival 2024, The Dog Thief revolves around the titular animal-snatcher and an unexpected relationship that he develops with a lonely tailor. The trailer suggests that more layers will be unpacked.

First, here's a partial description from the festival's official page:

"Set in the Bolivian capital of La Paz, The Dog Thief centers on young teenager Martin, a shoeshine boy working on the city streets. While he has a room in a large, old house courtesy of his late mother's close friend, he is an orphan with few friends and fewer avenues to support himself.

"But hope exists in the form of Martin's best client, Mr. Novoa, a lonely tailer whose sole friend is Astor, a beautiful German Shepherd he cares for like a son. Initially motivated by a possible reward, Martin steals Astor. But as Martin and Mr. Novoa spend more time together, a bond develops that neither anticipates."

Vinko Tomičić Salinas wrote and directed. The cast is led by Alfredo Castro, Franklin Aro, Teresa Ruiz, María Luque, Julio César Altamirano, Ninón Dávalos. The film screens Thursday, June 6; Saturday, June 8; and Thursday, June 13.

Have a look at the trailer and more pictures below.

