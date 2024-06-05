ODDITY: Watch The Trailer For Supernatural Horror From CAVEAT's Damian McCarthy

What really works for Oddity is about the atmosphere and mystery. Lots of dark and stormy nights, excellent sound design, as well as a few well-executed jump scares. McCarthy manages to create a kind of modern House of the Long Shadows vibe with Oddity, where the audience is fairly well attuned to the source of the evil, but we are still eager to see how it will play out.

McCarthy’s second feature after 2020’s well received Caveat, Oddity is a contained but frightening piece about betrayal, lust, and revenge with a darkly spooky bent. With the support of a strong cast and technical team, he confidently crafts this effective supernatural thriller that utilizes strong performances and limited locations to tell a chilling story well worth checking out.