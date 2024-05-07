VIOLENCE: Rohan Campbell And Maddie Hasson to Star in Connor Marsden's Debut Thriller
Here's one for the hometown crowd here in Canada. Prodcution will begin next month on Connor Marsden's operatic punk rock thriller Violence in Northern Ontario. Today it was announced that Canadian lad Rohan Campbell and American lady Maddie Hasson will play the leads.
We're hedging our bets that Marsden is from the local neighbourhood as well and congratulate him on this, his feature film debut.
It was announced today that Connor Marsden’s high-concept genre film VIOLENCE has signed on Rohan Campbell (HALLOWEEN ENDS, The Hardy Boys) and Maddie Hasson (MALIGNANT, The Recruit). The film is produced by Julian Geneen for Grand Touring Productions, William Woods (THE KID DETECTIVE) for Woods Entertainment, Albert Shin (THE WHITE FORTRESS) for Timelapse Pictures and Maddy Falle (DADA) for Obvious Allegory. The thriller, penned by Marsden, Woods and Devin Myler will go to camera next month in Sudbury.VIOLENCE is an operatic punk rock thriller set in an alternate 1980s, where our anti-hero Henry Violence is caught in the middle of an intensifying drug war. The film will be scored by NOWHERE2RUN, comprised of members of two-time Grammy Award-nominated Code Orange and has attracted genre legend Steven Schneider (the PARANORMAL ACTIVITY franchise and INSIDIOUS franchise) as an executive producer, along with EP’s Tom Spriggs, Andrew Bronfman, Andrew Webster, Mark Stevens and Sam Sutcliffe.“The team breathing life into this film has equalled my decade-long passion in a way I could only dream of,” said Marsden. “I can’t wait for audiences around the world to meet these characters, brought to life by this remarkable cast.”VIOLENCE is financed by Ursa Major, Game Theory Films, Redlab, Good Movies, and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund. Rohan Campbell is represented by Andrew Tsoules for CAA and Andrew Webster for Webster Talent Management and Maddie Hasson is repped by Kevin Volchok for UTA.
