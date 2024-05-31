Screambox in June: Streaming Line-Up Includes FROGMAN, COHERENCE, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN

Screambox has announced their lineup for the month of June. The big tickets draws are Frogman, Coherence and We Need to Talk About Kevin.

If you realized after seeing Immaculate that you need to catch up on the Sydney Sweeney back catalogue Screambox is here to help with John Carpenter's The Ward.

Director John Schnitzer may have turned to a life of stand-up comedy but you can watch his haunted house documentary Haunters: The Art of the Scare next month.

Anna Biller's The Love Witch was a production designer's wet dream. If you haven't seen it you can catch it on Screambox next month.

Everything else coming to Screambox next month is in the announcement below.