Screambox in May: Featuring LIFE OF BELLE, MEXICO BARBARO II, And DEATH 4 TOLD

A new month bring new titles for streaming service Screambox. Mexican horror anthology Mexico Barbaro II, found footage horror Life of Belle and another horror anthology, Death 4 Told, starring Margo Kidder and Tom Savini lead the pack this month.

Check out the lineup below.

SCREAMBOX May Streaming Line-Up Includes LIFE OF BELLE, MEXICO BARBARO II, DEATH 4 TOLD

SCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in May, including Life of Belle, México Bárbaro II, and Death 4 Told.

Journey south of the border with México Bárbaro II on SCREAMBOX May 10. Michelle Garza Cervera (Huesera: The Bone Woman) and Diego Cohen (Mark of the Devil) are among the anthology's nine filmmakers exploring Mexico's most horrific traditions and legends.

One body, two heads, and 6,000 teeth take a bite out of SCREAMBOX in 2-Headed Shark Attack on May 10. Carmen Electra (Scary Movie), Charlie O'Connell (The Bachelor), and Brooke Hogan (Hogan Knows Best) star in the campy creature feature.

Enjoy four wicked tales of terror in Death 4 Told on SCREAMBOX May 10. The 2004 indie horror anthology features Margot Kidder (Black Christmas), Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead), Alicia Goranson (Roseanne), Rich Sommer (Mad Men), and Lily Pilblad (Fringe).

Drawing comparisons to Paranormal Activity and Skinamarink, Life of Belle haunts SCREAMBOX on May 17. The found footage film attempts to piece together the mysterious disappearance of a young girl.

Other May highlights include: Old Habits Die Hard, starring horror icon Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th franchise); Russian psychological horror The Bride; Harlow’s Haunt, featuring The Texas Chain Saw Massacre's John Dugan; Japanese oddity Occult Bolshevism; and furry slasher Lone Wolf.

Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.