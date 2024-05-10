FRANKIE FREAKO: Raven Banner Launches Sales of Steven Kostanski's Little Monster Horror-Comedy at Cannes

Raven Banner has shared word that they are launching sales of Steven Kostanski's latest horror comedy, Frankie Freako. Production wrapped on the flick back in August and now it is time to unleash Kostanski's ode to little monster horror-comedies from 80s on the rest of the world.

It tells the story of workaholic yuppie Conor Sweeney (star of “The Editor” and “Father’s Day”) whose perfect life is turned upside down when he accidentally unleashes a trio of tiny trouble-makers into his home, led by the maniacal rock-n-roll party monster FRANKIE FREAKO. It’s a race against time as Conor must defeat the rambunctious ruffians and clean up their trail of destruction before his wife returns from her weekend work trip, all while going on an unexpected journey of self-discovery.

Shout! Studios already has leg up on the competition, buying the distribution rights for the U.S. Raven Banner is holding onto the distirbution rights for here in Canada. Raven Banner is currently partnering with Kostanski on his newest production, Deathstalker.