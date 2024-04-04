STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE: Key Art, Stills And a Trailer For New Animated Series
Well now, this kind of came out of nowhere. Disney+ released the trailer, key art and trailer stills for Lucasfilm’s upcoming animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. This follows the popular first series anthology Tales of the Jedi.
The first series focused on fan favorite Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku on divergent paths in the Force. The second series turns our attention to two other characters, Morgan Elsbeth, the Nightsister, and former Jedi, Barriss Offee. Fans will want to know more about Elsbeth, whose journey ended in the first season of the live action series, Ahsoka. Barriss orchestrated the bombing of the Jedi Temple during the Clone Wars animated series, then allowed Ahsoka to take the fall for it before confessing to the crime upon her capture. The series looks to pick up from that point, which has Star Wars fans very excited about.
Tales of the Empire streams on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May the 4th.
Today, Disney+ released the trailer, key art and trailer stills for Lucasfilm’s upcoming, original animated series “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire.” The new series, which is the second installment of the “Tales” series, stylistically follows 2022’s critically acclaimed “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi.”“Tales of the Empire” launches exclusively on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, with all six episodes.“Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.The talented voice cast includes Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Meredith Salenger (Barriss Offee), Rya Kihlstedt (Lyn aka Fourth Sister), Wing T. Chao (Wing), Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn), Jason Isaacs (Grand Inquisitor) and Matthew Wood (General Grievous).Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer and Alex Spotswood is the senior producer.
