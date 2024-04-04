STAR WARS: TALES OF THE EMPIRE: Key Art, Stills And a Trailer For New Animated Series

Well now, this kind of came out of nowhere. Disney+ released the trailer, key art and trailer stills for Lucasfilm’s upcoming animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Empire. This follows the popular first series anthology Tales of the Jedi.

The first series focused on fan favorite Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku on divergent paths in the Force. The second series turns our attention to two other characters, Morgan Elsbeth, the Nightsister, and former Jedi, Barriss Offee. Fans will want to know more about Elsbeth, whose journey ended in the first season of the live action series, Ahsoka. Barriss orchestrated the bombing of the Jedi Temple during the Clone Wars animated series, then allowed Ahsoka to take the fall for it before confessing to the crime upon her capture. The series looks to pick up from that point, which has Star Wars fans very excited about.

Tales of the Empire streams on Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May the 4th.