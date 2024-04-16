SOMETHING IN THE WATER Trailer: Shark Horror Flick Coming Early May

Five friends reunite for a wedding in the Caribbean. The day before the ceremony they go out on a boat to party and accidentally head into shark infested waters. Now they must face their fears and fight for survival in the open waters.

There seems to be no shortage of shark horror movies out there, at least no shortage of people who think there is a shortage of shark horror movies out there. There are as many shark horror flicks out there as there are teeth in their gaping maws. Here's another entry into the popular sub-genre, one hoping to gain your attention next month, Something in the Water from director Hayley Easton Street.

Smauel Goldwyn Films is releasing Something in the Water on May 3rd and the trailer was passed along today. Check it out below, along with a small gallery of stills.

Something in the Water stars Hiftu Quasem, Lauren Lyle, Natalie Mitson, Nicole Rieko Setsuko, and Ellouise Shakespeare-Hart.