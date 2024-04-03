NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER: Sequel to The Danish Cult Thriller From 1994 Streams on Shudder on May 17th
April has only just begun but we got news from Shudder today about something special coming up next month. On May7th Shudder will start streamding Nighwatch: Demons are Forever, the sequel to the 1994 horror thriller, Nightwatch.
Original cast members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kim Bodnia, and Ulf Pilgaard reunite and reprise their roles from the 1994 film. They are joined by Fanny Leander Bornedal who was not even born yet, when the first film came out.
We've got a gallery of images from sequel down below.
22-year-old medical student Emma (Fanny Leander Bornedal) has just taken a job as the night watch in the same forensic department where her parents were once almost killed by the famed psychopathic police inspector Wörmer. The events led to her mother’s suicide, and her father Martin (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) has turned to tranquilizers to suppress the memories. Determined to investigate what exactly happened to them, Emma tracks down and confronts Wörmer, only to unintentionally reawaken his bloodthirst and ignite a violent revenge on everyone who sealed his destiny years ago.Starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ("Game of Thrones") and Fanny Leander BornedalWritten and Directed by Ole BornedalOriginal cast members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kim Bodnia, and Ulf Pilgaard reunite and reprise their roles in this chilling sequel to the Danish cult-classic NIGHTWATCH (1994), which inspired the 1997 U.S. remake starring Ewan McGregor.Watch the original and then delve deeper into the darkness with a Nightwatch double feature!
