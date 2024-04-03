NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER: Sequel to The Danish Cult Thriller From 1994 Streams on Shudder on May 17th

April has only just begun but we got news from Shudder today about something special coming up next month. On May7th Shudder will start streamding Nighwatch: Demons are Forever, the sequel to the 1994 horror thriller, Nightwatch.

Original cast members Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kim Bodnia, and Ulf Pilgaard reunite and reprise their roles from the 1994 film. They are joined by Fanny Leander Bornedal who was not even born yet, when the first film came out.

We've got a gallery of images from sequel down below.