CUCKOO: Feast Your Eye, And Ears, On The Official Trailer
Yes, keep it coming, Neon. The more we see of Tilman Singer's new film, Cuckoo, the higher our anticipation rises. The official trailer arrived earlier today and if you're not excited to see this, who are you even?
That shot of Hunter Schafer looking down at her own shadow as she rides her back and the outstretched hand of that strange woman appears? Chef's kiss!
Aw man. The August 9th release date is so far away!
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.Following his festival sensation LUZ, German director Tilman Singer has once again succeeded in creating an atmospheric and visually outstanding horror trip with an original plot and perfidious twists. The film, shot on 35 mm, features EUPHORIA'S star Hunter Schafer alongside a brilliant and terrifying Dan Stevens.
