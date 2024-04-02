BOY KILLS WORLD Red Band Trailer

Boy Kills World looks like it is going to hit that weak spot that I have for outrageous and ultra violent action cinema. It might be dumb as dirt but I'll let that slide if it gives me over the top, well-choreographed bloodshed. From the looks of this new red-band trailer it's going to do that.

Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.

Boy Kills World will release only in theaters on April 26th, 2024.

