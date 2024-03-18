BOY KILLS WORLD: Bill Skarsgård & Co. in Official Poster And Character Posters
If he hasn't already, Bill Skarsgård will find himself in an interesting position in movie fans' hearts this spring and summer. First up, he's got Moritz Mohr's action flick, Boy Kills World, which looks bonkers as heck. That's coming to cinemas on April 26th. In June... the other movie... which has diehards from the 90s losing their freaking minds!
But Boy Kills World exists! And it comes out before... the other movie... so rejoice action fans! Then take a look at the official poster and a quartet of character posters that were passed along by Lionsgate and Roadside Attratctions! We've included the trailer as well, because violence!
Skarsgård stars as "Boy" who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister.