THELMA Teaser: Pensioner Takes Justice Into Their Own Hands in Action Comedy
Move over Jason Statham, there's another hero out there righting the wrongs of con artists stealing from our elderly parents and family members. Enter Thelma Post, the central character of Josh Margolin's action-comedy Thelma. Post is a pensioner who gets duped by phone scammer then takes justice into her own hands.
June Quibb plays Post in the flick, which is coming to cinemas on June 1st from Magnolia Pictures. The first teaser was released today. Check it out below.
Thelma stars the aformentioned June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree in his final role, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, and Malcolm McDowell.
The feature directorial debut of Josh Margolin, THELMA is a poignant action-comedy that gives veteran Oscar® nominee June Squibb (NEBRASKA) her first leading role and features the final performance of trailblazing actor Richard Roundtree (SHAFT). Squibb, who did most of her own stunts in the film, plays Thelma Post, a feisty 93-year-old grandmother who gets conned by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson (The White Lotus’ Fred Hechinger) and sets out on a treacherous quest across Los Angeles, accompanied by an aging friend (Roundtree) and his motorized scooter, to reclaim what was taken from her. Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, and Malcolm McDowell also star.Inspired by a real-life experience of Margolin’s own grandmother, THELMA puts a clever spin on movies like MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE, shining the spotlight on an elderly grandmother as an unlikely action hero. With infectious humor, Margolin employs the familiar tropes of the action genre in hilarious, age-appropriate ways to tackle aging with agency. In the first leading film role of her 70-year career, Squibb portrays the strong-willed Thelma with grit and determination, demonstrating that she is more than capable of taking care of business – despite what her daughter Gail (Posey), son-in-law Alan (Gregg), or grandson Danny might believe.
