THELMA Teaser: Pensioner Takes Justice Into Their Own Hands in Action Comedy

Move over Jason Statham, there's another hero out there righting the wrongs of con artists stealing from our elderly parents and family members. Enter Thelma Post, the central character of Josh Margolin's action-comedy Thelma. Post is a pensioner who gets duped by phone scammer then takes justice into her own hands.

June Quibb plays Post in the flick, which is coming to cinemas on June 1st from Magnolia Pictures. The first teaser was released today. Check it out below.

Thelma stars the aformentioned June Squibb, Fred Hechinger, Richard Roundtree in his final role, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, and Malcolm McDowell.