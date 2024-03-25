THE KING TIDE Trailer: A Miracle or a Curse?

Likely many of us would be content with what might be called a simple life, one in which our days were filled with some work required to stay alive, but with the basic needs of survival still guaranteed. Enough food so all we had to do was harvest, shelter, community, good health. But what if that guarantee came in the form of a child, one whose origins were unknown, and who was still a child subject to their own emotional turmoil?

In The King Tide, this fable takes form in a small island community, once on the verge of collapse, now able to survive, cut off from the rest of the world. But these perfections never last, and some people will resort to desperate measures to try and keep what they see as their right to a perfect existence.

After the mayor of an idyllic island village discovers a child with mysterious powers awash on their shores, the once peaceful community is divided by conflict, torn over the belief that the child is the next saviour.

In my review from TIFF last year, I wrote that the film "asks question of how faith is created, how much we lean on it, and the dangers oif elevating miracles to iconic obsessions. It creates a strong atmosphere of foreboding that leads this parable down a path strewn with the best intentions and understandable needs."

Directed by Christian Sparkes, starring Alix West Lefler, Clayne Crawford, Frances Fisher, and Michael Greyeyes, The King Tide will release in Canada on April 26th. Check out the poster and trailer below.