REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER: Action-First Official Trailer Out Now

A lot of you were not fans of the first part of Rebel Moon, Zach Snyder's sci-fi action epic and Star Wars adjacent. I'll admit that I've not gone back to it since watching it the weekend it dropped on Netflix.

I could just throw Kurosawa's Seven Samurai back on, that would be resolved in less time than this first part ... ... I'm sorry. Was that mean? That was mean, wasn't it? I'll get back to the task at hand.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is coming to Netflix April 19, 2024, and in a bid to win us over the offcial trailer has arrived and it is very action heavy. Very slow motion action heavy, but heavy nonetheless. Visually, okay, it just works and I can be easily won over with slick production and art design.

I don't think any of us are that angry at Rebel Moon that we're not going to give Part Two a watch next month.