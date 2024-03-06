PREY 'The Crash' Clip: Action Thriller Starring Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch And Mena Suvari Coming Next Week

A young couple is compelled to leave their Christian missionary station in the Kalahari Desert after being threatened with death by an extremist militant gang. After crashing their aircraft they must battle man and beast for their lives.

We're going to have an exclusive clip from Mukunda MIchael Dewil's action thriller Prey next week. Today we've got an introduction to the flick with a clip of Ryan Phillippe waking up from a plane crash, a plane they used to flee a militant gang in Africa.

We are sharing this as a public service to those of you who like man vs beast vs man kind of action thrillers. Also, how ludicrous are the lion's teeth in this poster? Amazing. He's not roaring, he just cannot shut his mouth for fear of piercing his own lower lips. Poor guy. We'd be angry all the time too.

Starring Ryan Phillippe, Emile Hirsch and Mena Suvari Prey will arrive in theaters and On Demand on March 15th.