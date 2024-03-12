PREY Exclusive Clip: "We Have to Go West Or We Die"
Mukunda Michael Dweil's thriller, Prey, is coming to theaters and On Demand on March 15th, from Vertical.
Last week, in lead up to the release, we shared a wide release clip with you. Today Vertical has sent along an exclusive clip for you to watch today. Check it out below.
After an extremist militant group threatens their lives, a young couple (Ryan Phillippe and Mena Suvari) is forced to flee their Christian missionary post in the Kalahari Desert. After being granted passage aboard a rickety plane, piloted by a corrupt smuggler (Emile Hirsch), their escape to safety is nearly in reach. But when their aircraft loses power and crash lands, they discover a bigger threat awaits them as they find themselves stranded in the middle of an animal preserve populated by maneaters -- lions, leopards, and hyenas. Injured, frightened, and being tracked by the extremists, this ragtag group of passengers must fight for survival from both man and beast where only the strong will survive.