MONOLITH Clip: "I Believe my Life is in Danger"

While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads uncomfortably close to home, she is left to grapple with the lies at the heart of her own story.

Matt Vesely's terrific sci-fi thriller, Monolith, is available right now on digital from Well Go USA. A lot of us here at ScreenAnarchy are big fans of the pic and Lily Sullivan's performance so if you haven't already watched Monolith here is another reminder for you.

Watch Monolith. Watch this clip, obviously. But go watch Monolith!