THE MONOLITH: Official Trailer And Key Art Drop For Sci-fi Thriller, Coming This February

While trying to salvage her career, a disgraced journalist begins investigating a strange conspiracy theory. But as the trail leads uncomfortably close to home, she is left to grapple with the lies at the heart of her own story.

Matt Vesely’s Monolith single character, single location science fiction thriller Monolith is coming to theaters and digital on February 16th from our friends at Well Go USA. They released the official trailer and key art today. Check them out below.

While watching Monolith I was reminded of Bruce McDonald’s brilliant one-hander Pontypool. Both films completely reliant on the performance of a single character as unexplained events begin to escalate around them and the only way to make it out alive – hopefully – is to talk them out. Though Pontypool is definitely a straight-ahead horror film, Monolith’s science fiction elements slowly morph their way into horror by the time the shocking conclusion snatches the audience’s breath from their lungs.

Monolith is an intelligent, exquisitely mounted creeping nightmare of a film that I can’t wait to read more about once it reaches audiences