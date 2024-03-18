EXTRANEOUS MATTER Trailer: From VISITORS' Kenichi Ugana, on VOD This Tuesday

Oh, Japan. Never stop being you.

Here is another piece of oddity from Japan's Kenichi Ugana, director of the sci-fi horror comedy Visitors, called Extraneous Matter. Our friends at Red Water Entertainment are putting it out on VOD this Tuesday and they sent along the trailer for your viewing... pleasure?

"The extraneous matter" (strange tentacled creatures), appear out of nowhere in front of two couples who are not getting along, former lovers, and factory workers and affects their thoughts and lives.

Within the ranks of Red Water this was described to us as, "existential arthouse sci-fi comedy hentai". That's a lot of boxes to tick. We just call it weird. See for yourself below.