DUSK FOR A HITMAN Trailer: Quebecois Crime Thriller Coming This April

Hitman, Donald Lavoie faces an impossible order: eliminate his own family for mob boss Claude Dubois. Detectives offer him a way out by making him their informant, putting Donald in a perilous balancing act between loyalty and survival.

It's not often that we get a Quebecois film outside of its home province. However, someone at Saban Films has been doing their homework and picked up Raymond St-Jean's crime thriller, Dusk For a Hitman.

Saban Films is releasing the flick on Digital and On Demand on April 19th. The trailer was released today and it is worth checking out. Formidable!

Dusk For a Hitman stars Éric Bruneau, Benoît Gouin, Rose-Marie Perreault, Sylvain Marcel, Simon Landry-Desy, and Joakim Robillard.