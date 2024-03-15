CASH OUT Trailer: John Travolta And Kristin Davis Star in Indie Crime Thriller

Remember, back in the day, when one name directors was a thing? Like some kind of cool branding for the late 90s and early 00s? IVES does. Looking to make a statement not only with their debut crime thriller, Cash Out, but also this psuedonym.

John Travolta and Kristin Davis star in Cash Out In theaters, on Digital and On Demand April 26, 2024. They star along with Lukas Haas and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall of Migos). The trailer arrived yesterday. Check it out down below.