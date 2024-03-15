CASH OUT Trailer: John Travolta And Kristin Davis Star in Indie Crime Thriller
Remember, back in the day, when one name directors was a thing? Like some kind of cool branding for the late 90s and early 00s? IVES does. Looking to make a statement not only with their debut crime thriller, Cash Out, but also this psuedonym.
John Travolta and Kristin Davis star in Cash Out In theaters, on Digital and On Demand April 26, 2024. They star along with Lukas Haas and Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall of Migos). The trailer arrived yesterday. Check it out down below.
In this tense thriller, John Travolta is Mason, leader of a high-end crew of thieves that hang it up for good after a double-cross spells a near miss with the law. But when he’s thrust into his younger brother Shawn’s hare-brained scheme to rob a bank – and tempted by what could be his biggest score ever – Mason jumps right back into his old ways. Then the heist goes awry, and the thieves are trapped inside the bank with hostages while surrounded by SWAT teams, the FBI, and Interpol. Included among the authorities waiting to nab the crew is someone Mason knows well: lead negotiator Decker (Kristin Davis) — Mason’s former lover.
