BREATHE Trailer: Jennifer Hudson Faces Off Against Milla Jovovich in Action Thriller
I think that this is the first time that singer, actress and talk show host Jennifer Hudson has done an outright action thriller movie.
Hudson stars with Milla Jovovich, Quvenzhané Wallis, Raúl Castillo with Common and Sam Worthington in Stefon Bristol's Breathe.
Due out in theaters, on Digital and On Demand on April 26th, the official trailer and uninspiring key art have arrived today. Find the trailer and a gallery of stills below the official announcement.
Variance Films / Warner Brothers will release the heart-pounding Sci-Fi Thriller film BREATHE in Theaters, on Digital and on Demand April 26, 2024.BREATHE is a cautionary tale about the future dystopia our children may inherit. Time is running out to heed this warning before it's too late.BREATHE stars Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls), Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil franchise), Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild), Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead) with Common (Selma) and Sam Worthington (Avatar franchise). The film was written by Doug Simon (Demonic) and directed by Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday - Best First Screenplay winner and Best First Feature nominee at the 2020 Independent Spirit Award)Breathe is a heart pounding thriller set in the future. After Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a coveted state of the art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius, whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker but these visitors are not who they claim to be ensuing in mother and daughter fighting for survival.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.