BAG OF LIES Trailer: Three Thing You Must Not do...

David Andrew James' horror flick Bag of Lies asks an age-old question. How far are you willing to go to save the one that you love? Are you willing to accept the consequences of your actions, or, do you even know what those consequences could be? This takes a horrific turn in James' flick as a husband turns to dark magic to save his dying wife and the unthinkable begins to happen afterwards.

Desperate to save his dying wife, Matt turns to The Bag, an ancient relic with dark magic. The cure demands a chilling ritual and strict rules. As his wife heals, Matt's sanity unravels, facing terrifying consequences.

Dread is doing a theatrical and VOD release starting at the end of the month. You can watch the trailer for Bag of Lies down below, see if it is something you'll want to check out when it releases near you.