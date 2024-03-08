BAG OF LIES Trailer: Three Thing You Must Not do...
David Andrew James' horror flick Bag of Lies asks an age-old question. How far are you willing to go to save the one that you love? Are you willing to accept the consequences of your actions, or, do you even know what those consequences could be? This takes a horrific turn in James' flick as a husband turns to dark magic to save his dying wife and the unthinkable begins to happen afterwards.
Desperate to save his dying wife, Matt turns to The Bag, an ancient relic with dark magic. The cure demands a chilling ritual and strict rules. As his wife heals, Matt's sanity unravels, facing terrifying consequences.
Dread is doing a theatrical and VOD release starting at the end of the month. You can watch the trailer for Bag of Lies down below, see if it is something you'll want to check out when it releases near you.
DREAD, L.A.-based distribution and financing company Epic Pictures’ specialty horror label, will be releasing their horror/thriller, BAG OF LIES, in North America. The film will have a limited theatrical run beginning March 29, 2024, followed by a VOD release on April 2, 2024. Bag of Lies was directed by David Andrew James, co-written by Joe Zappa and James from a concept by Nick Laughlin. Patrick Ewald, Jacob P. Heineke and James served as the film’s producers. Bag of Lies stars Patrick Taft (Baby Steps, Wildfire), Brandi Botkin (Zero Percent, St. Gabriel), John Wells (Supernatural Assassins, I Can), Madison Pullins (The Kiss List) and Terry Tocantins (Red Is the Color of, Ally McBeal).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.