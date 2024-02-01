ONE-PERCENT WARRIOR Official Trailer: Tak Sakaguchi Action Comedy Coming From WellGoUSA

WellGoUSA released the official trailer for their upcoming release of Yûdai Yamaguchi's action comedy, One-Percent Warrior, starring action stud Tak Sakaguchi.

After his devastatingly fast, samurai-style combat approach sets filmmakers against him, a legendary action star (Tak Sakaguchi) films his own movie—on turf claimed by feuding yakuza gangs, including Japan’s deadliest martial arts assassin.

Originally titled One-Percenter when it ran the circuit, WellGoUSA is releasing the flick on Blu-ray & Digital March 12 before streaming exclusively on Hi-YAH! starting April 5.

International action sensation Tak Sakaguchi (Bad City, Versus) — “one of action cinema’s reigning kings of on-screen fighting…lightning fast & unmatched” (Action Flix) —stars in ONE-PERCENT WARRIOR (originally titled One-Percenter) as a legendary, aging action film star who is drawn into the real world of violence when feuding yakuza gangs infiltrate the set of his directorial feature debut. Caught in the middle of a chaotic battle with an increasing body count, he must face whether his martial arts training is enough to save him. Written and directed by Yûdai Yamaguchi (The ABCs of Death, Deadball), with action choreography by Kensuke Sonomura (Hydra, Baby Assassins), ONE-PERCENT WARRIOR also stars Sho Aoyagi (The Blood of Wolves II, Yakuza Apocalypse), Itsuji Itao (Moonlight Mask), Kenjiro Ishimaru (Ring 2), and Keisuke Horibe (Tokyo Gore Police). The film also features premiere Jeet Kune Do master Ishii Togo. ONE-PERCENT WARRIOR debuts on Digital and Blu-ray™ March 12 from Well Go USA Entertainment (English dub and making-of content available) before streaming exclusively on Hi-YAH! starting April 5.

Check out the official trailer below. If you want to read Kyle's review when One-Percent Warrior played at Fantastic Fest last September you will find it here.