MYTH OF MAN: First Images From Jamin Winans' Silent Sci-Fi Odyssey

A curiousity has passed by our desks today. Look below for the first images from an upcoming silent sci-fi fantasy feature called Myth of Man.

The indie sci-fi film from writer/director Jamin Winans, produced with their partner Kiowa Winans, should be making its debut later this year. There is no dialogue in this new film. Rather, Myth of Man will be what Winans calls, 'musically driven'. Winans also scored the film.

Check out the images below the announcement. We appreciate the design and esthetic, almost steam-punkish.