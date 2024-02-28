I SAW THE TV GLOW Official Trailer: Justice Smith And Brigette Lundy-Paine Star in Jane Schoenbrun's New Horror Flick
Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.
Jane Schoenbrun's sophomore feature film, I Saw The TV Glow, debuted at Sundance last month and was quickly swooped up by A24. The outfit is wasting no time promoting their acquisition and released the official trailer today. You can catch I Saw The TV Glow in cinemas on May 3rd.
I Saw The TV Glow stars Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, and Helena Howard, with Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler. It features new original music by Alex G, Caroline Polachek, Snail Mail, Yeule, and more.
Our own Mel caught the flick when it premiered at Sundance. Here are his opening thoughts from his review.
In writer-director Jane Schoenbrun’s (We're All Going to the World's Fair) second feature-length film, I Saw the TV Glow, cult fandoms, the positives and perils inherent in nostalgia (tonic or toxin), and the boundless search for personal identity, specifically trans identity refracted through media consumption and social norms, come together in Voltron-like fashion into a disquieting, discomfiting blend of fantasy, horror, and drama.Riddled with existential discomfort, surreal digressions, and fractured, irreparable identities, I Saw the TV Glow confirms Schoenbrun’s status as a singularly talented, risk-embracing filmmaker more than worthy of the accolades and acclaim that have come their way.
