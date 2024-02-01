HOUSE OF NINJAS Trailer: MAN FROM RENO's David Boyle Directs New Series For Netflix

Ninjas existed throughout many pivotal times in Japanese history — but what if they were still secretly undertaking missions in modern society? Set in today's Japan, this series tells the story of the Tawara family, the last ninja clan who abandoned their roots after a mission gone wrong. Now, an unprecedented crisis beckons the family back into action.

Netflix debuted the trailer for an upcoming 8-episode series from Japan, House of Ninjas. Dave Boyle (Man From Reno) directs an action drama series they wrote with Masahiro Yamaura, Kota Oura, Kanna Kimura. TOHO Studio produced the series.

The series stars Kento Kaku, who also serves as a co-executive producer. Kaku plays Haru, the second son of the Tawara family. Although he is an elite ninja with unrivaled skills, Haru's kindness led to disaster and a great trauma that still haunts him. The actors portraying Haru's family are Yosuke Eguchi as his father Soichi, Tae Kimura as his mother Yoko, Kengo Kora as his older brother Gaku, Aju Makita as his older sister Nagi, and Nobuko Miyamoto as his mysterious grandmother Taki, who watches the family from the shadows.

Riho Yoshioka, Tomorowo Taguchi, Tokio Emoto, Pierre Taki, Kyusaku Shimada, Mariko Tsutsui, and Tenta Banka also star.

Riho Yoshioka, Tomorowo Taguchi, Tokio Emoto, Pierre Taki, Kyusaku Shimada, Mariko Tsutsui, and Tenta Banka also star.

House of Ninjas streams globally on Netflix on February 15th.