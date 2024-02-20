FilmSharks Signs Deals For NINE QUEENS 4K, BOOGEYMAN: THE ORIGIN OF THE MYTH, And THE RESTLESS WATERS, SHIVERING LIGHTS

With a couple more days left in this year's EFM our friends at FilmSharks have let us know about more deals they've secured in their time there. Two titles we've spoken about in recent months the other is the return of a classic Argentine thriller with a 4K restoration.

Look back in our pages for articles about Boogeyman and The Restless Waters. What's new to us is the 4K restoration of Fabian Bielinsky's (The Aura) 2000 thriller, Nine Queens. It was his debut feature film and was heavily lauded as one of the best thrillers of its time. Sadly, Bielinsky died from a heart attack one year after his second film, The Aura, premiered to equal acclaim. His second film was a favorite of mine at the time.

Juan and Marcos are two small-time swindlers, one a young man and the other a veteran in the art of swindling, who happen to get involved in an affair that could make them millionaires: they have less than a day to pull off a scam that can't fail.

Boogeyman: The Origin of the Myth (El Hombre Del Saco) has to Russia/CIS for theatrical release (NASHE KINO), Cambodia and Laos for theatrical (WESTEC), and German-speaking Europe (BUSCH MEDIEN). Previous deals include Mantícora picking up all rights for Latin America, the U.S and and Canada, Amazon’s Prime Video has acquired Spanish SVOD rights, and Antena 3 grabbed free-TV rights. Further discussions are being made with companies in Japan, Korea, Australia, France, Italy and South East Asia.

The Restless Waters, Shivering Lights has sold to Alfa Pictures in SPAIN for theatrical, and to Russia/CIS (Kinologistica). Further discussions are being made with companies in the U.S., Latam, Japan, Korea, Australia, France, Italy and South East Asia.

Nine Queens remastered in 4k has been sold to France to Eurozoom for theatrical release, a Spanish deal is inminent. Further discussions are being made with companies in Korea, Japan, Germany, Italy, and the UK.

The countdown is on and we'll see what our friends at FilmSharks can do before the market ends. Tick tock, tick tock.