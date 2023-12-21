RESTLESS WATERS, SHIVERING LIGHTS: Watch The International Trailer For Spanish Spooker

An idyllic getaway goes awry after a freak accident leaving teen Lidia and her father, Pablo to mourn the loss of the family matriarch by escaping to their isolated lighthouse where the paranormal flirts with their fragile dispositions while a troubled family friend stirs the pot on the periphery.

The international trailer for Angeles Hernandez's spooker, Restless Waters, Shivering Lights, has arrived. The new horror flick was produced by Hernández and David Matamoros at Barcelona-based Mr. Miyagi Films. They are one of the banners that co-produced Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia's The Platform. Argentina’s Vista Sur (Dalia And The Red Book) is the other co-producer for this new horror flick.

“Our own insecurities let loose the horror. Those ghosts sneak into the father–daughter relationship and try to destroy it. One of the more complex exercises when shooting is to keep the pulse and balance between Lidia’s dream world and how it affects her reality. And, on the other hand, a father who loves his daughter but is incapable of overcoming guilt and getting closer to her. To me, building the characters through their fears, traumas and weaknesses was key. But always with a halo of hope,” Hernández told Variety.

“In a depressive process where you deal with pain and guilt, you can end up seeing your loved ones as your enemies. Lidia’s growing doubt towards her father increases the tension and suspense as we end up getting into her head and confusing reality and fantasy. The terror that arises from everyday life is much more distressing because it arises from your inner self and slowly transforms what is real into the paranormal, and turns ghosts into real entities.” Hernández explained.