Berlinale 2024: Exclusive THROUGH ROCKS AND CLOUDS Poster Premiere, Exploring Untold Stories of Quechua Communities

In the panoramic vistas of the Peruvian Andes, a story of resilience, tradition, and the unyielding bonds of community unfolds in Through Rocks and Clouds, a film by Franco García Becerra poised to bow at the upcoming Berlinale Film Festival in the Generation Kplus sidebar.

Becerra breaks new ground by delving into the rarely explored narratives of Andean communities, all while championing the Quechua language and offering a lens into the socio-environmental challenges they face.

The official synopsis: “Eight-year-old Feliciano spends his days herding alpacas in a remote region of the Andes. His only companions are Ronaldo, a young alpaca, and Rambo, an old dog.

Feliciano chats with them about football and the Peruvian national team’s World Cup qualifying matches. But behind this apparently monotonous and peaceful routine lies a threatening reality: a contaminated lake and his parents’ deep-seated anxieties.

A mining company is pressuring the community to sell their land and is resorting to radical means of intimidation: several alpacas are found with their throats slit. The authorities ignore all pleas for help; Feliciano and the village are on their own.

When Ronaldo disappears one day, Feliciano embarks on a desperate search. Meanwhile, his parents and neighbours band together to take action against the company...”

The search for the film's heart led to an extensive casting process, starting with open calls across Ocongate, the Sacred Valley, and Cusco. This meticulous journey wasn't just about finding actors but about discovering individuals who embody the spirit of their characters through lived experiences.

Alberth Merma, who plays Feliciano, was discovered through extensive casting process, starting with open calls across Ocongate, the Sacred Valley, and Cusco. Nelly Huata and Richard Taipe, portraying Feliciano's parents, were selected for their authentic backgrounds, ensuring that the film’s portrayal was as genuine as the landscapes it showcases. The decision to cast Quechua-speaking actors was paramount, grounding the film in authenticity and respect for the cultural heritage it represents.

The filmmakers’ commitment to collaboration with local communities extends beyond the casting. Visits to Upis and discussions with community leaders and NGOs like CCAIJO ensured that the filmmaking process was inclusive and respectful. The story itself, co-written by Annemarie Gunkel and Alicia Quispe, was influenced by real-life experiences and the unique socio-environmental context of the Apu Ausangate region.

At the heart of the film lies an awareness of the socio-environmental issues affecting Andean communities. The choice to tell the story in Quechua and the focus on a young protagonist’s perspective allow for a nuanced exploration of these themes. The filmmakers' own connections to the Andes and their personal experiences enrich the film's environmental portrayal, offering a story that is both locally grounded and universally resonant.

By highlighting the challenges faced by Andean communities through the innocent eyes of a child, the film seeks to foster a global conversation about progress, diversity, and the importance of preserving cultural and environmental heritage.