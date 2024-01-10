SXSW 2024: 3 BODY PROBLEM, THE FALL GUY, and Midnighters

The 31st edition of the 2024 SXSW Film & TV Festival has announced that 3 Body Problem, the new series from David Benioff and D. B. Weiss Game of Thrones and Emmy Award nominee Alexander Woo, will be the Opening Night TV Premiere.

In the series "a young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unorthodox detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

Back on the film side, the centerpiece screening will be The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, "a hilarious, hard-driving, big-screen love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated stunt performers and crew members who make them."

Full disclosure: as a 2024 SXSW Programming Associate, Narrative Features, I watched hundreds of films that were in consideration, but not those two! They both, however, sound like natural fits for the festival and for its audiences.

More announcement will be coming in early February, but for now, here is a big chunk of Midnighters, which are all scorching (in my biased opinion, not that I had anything to do with the final selection.)

(Apologies for now formatting everything below.)

-----------------------------------------------------------

HEADLINER

Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.

Babes

Director: Pamela Adlon, Producers: Ilana Glazer, Josh Rabinowitz, Susie Fox, Ashley Fox, Breean Pojunas, Screenwriters: Ilana Glazer, Josh Rabinowitz

After becoming pregnant from a one-night stand, Eden leans on her married best friend and mother of two, Dawn, to guide her through gestation and beyond. Cast: Ilana Glazer, Michelle Buteau, John Carroll Lynch, Hasan Minhaj (World Premiere)

The Fall Guy

Director: David Leitch, Producers: Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, Ryan Gosling, Guymon Casady, Screenwriter: Drew Pearce

Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie--directed by his ex, Jody Moreno--goes missing. Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu. (World Premiere)



NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

World premieres showcasing the art of storytelling by emerging voices.

Audrey (Australia)

Director: Natalie Bailey, Producers: Michael Wrenn, Dan Lake, Shannon Wilson-McClinton, Diya Eid, Screenwriter: Lou Sanz

Self-appointed Mother of the Year, Ronnie has given her daughter Audrey everything, so when Audrey selfishly falls into a coma, Ronnie has no choice but to keep their dreams alive by assuming her identity. Cast: Jackie Van Beek, Josephine Blazier, Hannah Diviney, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (World Premiere)

Ben and Suzanne, A Reunion in 4 Parts

Director/Screenwriter: Shaun Seneviratne, Producers: Shaun Seneviratne, Doron Jepaul Mitchell

The romantic reunion of Ben Santhanaraj and Suzanne Hopper is thwarted when Suzanne's boss asks her to work during their holiday road trip in Sri Lanka. Cast: Sathya Sridharan, Anastasia Olowin (World Premiere)

The Black Sea (United States, Bulgaria)

Directors: Crystal Moselle, Derrick B. Harden, Producers: Izabella Tzenkova, Crystal Moselle

Khalid, from Brooklyn, gets stuck in a small resort town on the Black Sea after chasing a money opportunity that goes wrong. Being the only black guy in the town, he quickly becomes the center of attention and finds an unexpected connection with a local. Cast: Derrick B. Harden, Irmena Chichikova, Samuel Finzi, Stoyo Mirkov (World Premiere)

Bob Trevino Likes It

Director/Screenwriter: Tracie Laymon, Producers: Tracie Laymon, Sean Mullin, Edgar Rosa, Felipe Dieppa

After searching for her estranged father online, a people-pleasing young woman unexpectedly forms a close bond with a grieving, childless man with the same name as her father on Facebook. Inspired by a true story. Cast: Barbie Ferreira, John Leguizamo, French Stewart, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Rachel Bay Jones (World Premiere)

Mamifera (Spain)

Director/Screenwriter: Liliana Torres, Producers: Carla Sospedra, Miriam Porté, Gerard Marginedas

Lola, happily child-free at 40, confronts an unexpected pregnancy, triggering a clash with societal norms. Amidst her reluctance to embrace motherhood, her boyfriend Bruno's desire adds a surprising twist in their expectations. Cast: Maria Rodríguez Soto, Enric Auquer, Ruth Llopis, Anna Alarcón, Ann Perelló, Amparo Fernández, Maria Ribera, Anna Bertran, Marina Rodríguez, Mireia Aixalà (World Premiere)

We Strangers

Director/Screenwriter: Anu Valia, Producers: Olivia Wingate, Alex Bach, Zach Spicer, Joy Jorgensen, Miranda Kahn

Rayelle Martin, a commercial cleaning woman in Gary, Indiana, stumbles into a new job cleaning the homes of several rich suburban families. While working, she tells one small lie that spins out of control. Cast: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Tina Lifford, Sarah Goldberg, Maria Dizzia, Kara Young, Hari Dhillon, Paul Adelstein, Mischa Reddy (World Premiere)

We Were Dangerous (New Zealand)

Director: Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, Producers: Morgan Waru, Polly Fryer, Screenwriter: Maddie Dai

Nellie, Daisy, and Lou attend an institution for delinquent girls on an isolated island In 1950s New Zealand. The trio rail against the system, finding strength in their friendship. But this is challenged when the school's matron divides them. Cast: Rima Te Wiata, Erana James, Nathalie Morris, Manaia Hall (World Premiere)

We're All Gonna Die

Directors/Screenwriters: Freddie Wong, Matthew Arnold, Producer: Adam Maffei

A struggling beekeeper is forced to team up with an emotionally raw EMT on a roadtrip to retrieve her bees (and his car) after their stuff is suddenly teleported across the country by a massive alien tentacle that looms over Earth. Cast: Ashly Burch, Jordan Rodrigues, Nicole Javier, Chase Mangum, Luis Antonius Canete, Tom E. Proctor, Clinton Lowe, Vin Vescio, Beth May, Alexander Chard (World Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

World premieres of captivating, real stories by emerging voices.

A House Is Not A Disco

Director: Brian J. Smith, Producers: Jeremy Truong, Joe Conforti

What if you really did put all the gays on an island? In this vibrant portrait of queer paradise, Fire Island Pines, past and present blur as the iconic beach town bands together to celebrate its legacy and redefine itself for a new, inclusive era. (World Premiere)

An Army of Women (Germany, Norway)

Director: Julie Lunde Lillesæter, Producers: Natalya Sarch, Julie Lunde Lillesæter

A group of women in Austin, Texas, join forces to legally challenge the system that allowed their rapists to walk free. An Army of Women is the landmark story of women fighting to hold law enforcement accountable, with resounding relevance worldwide. (World Premiere)

Grand Theft Hamlet (United Kingdom)

Directors/Screenwriters: Pinny Grylls, Sam Crane, Producers: Rebecca Wolff, Julia Ton

Shot entirely inside the video game Grand Theft Auto, this documentary charts the hilarious and profoundly moving story of two out of work actors as they try to stage a full production of Hamlet within this notoriously violent digital world. (World Premiere)

The In Between (United States, Mexico)

Director: Robie Flores, Producers: Alejandro J Flores, Kellen Quinn

Following her brother's death, filmmaker Robie Flores returns home to the Texas-Mexico border. Dancing playfully between personal and collective coming-of-age experiences, Robie rediscovers the possibilities of joy in the aftermath of grief. (World Premiere)

Resynator

Director: Alison Tavel, Producers: Kathryn Robson, Jon Lullo, Brendan Walter, Sara Nesson, Barbara McDonough, Christopher Noviello

In unearthing a revolutionary synthesizer her late father invented in the 1970s, Alison Tavel not only revives his mission to share it with the world, she unexpectedly forges a deep bond with the father she never got the chance to know. Featuring Alison Tavel, Grace Potter, Peter Gabriel, Jon Anderson, Fred Armisen, Money Mark, Gotye, Mike Gordon, Brian Kehew, Christian Castagno (World Premiere)

Roleplay

Director: Katie Mathews, Producers: Darcy McKinnon, Jenny Mercein, Katie Mathews

College students confront sexual violence on their campus through a transformative theater process. This urgent coming of age story follows young adults grappling with sex, consent, identity, and power on their paths to adulthood. (World Premiere)

Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted

Directors: Isaac Gale, Ryan Olson, Producers: Isaac Gale, Paul Lovelace, David McMurry, Ryan Olson, Ben Wu

Legendary musician Swamp Dogg, alongside housemates Moogstar and Guitar Shorty, have transformed their home into an artistic playground. Together, they navigate life in the tumultuous music industry. Featuring Swamp Dogg, Alonzo Williams, Moogstar, Tom Kenny, Guitar Shorty, Mike Judge, Dr. Jeri Williams, Johnny Knoxville, Naeem Juwan, John Prine (World Premiere)

We Can Be Heroes

Directors: Carina Mia Wong, Alex Simmons, Producers: Jennifer Wood, Krista Manis, Carina Mia Wong, Alex Simmons

A group of neurodivergent, queer, and self-proclaimed nerdy teenagers find solace at a LARP (live action role play) summer camp. They discover inner strength, heal from traumas, and emerge as their own heroes: both in fantasy and in reality. (World Premiere)



NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT

Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

A Nice Indian Boy

Director: Roshan Sethi, Producers: Renee Witt, Charlie McSpadden, Andrew Calof, Justin Baldoni, Screenwriters: Eric Randall, Madhuri Shekar

When Naveen brings his fiancé Jay home to meet his family, his traditional Indian parents must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist-boyfriend and helping them plan the most fabulous Indian wedding their community has ever seen. Cast: Karan Soni, Jonathan Groff, Sunita Mani, Zarna Garg, Harish Patel, Peter S. Kim, Sas Goldberg (World Premiere)

Cuckoo (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter: Tilman Singer, Producers: Markus Halberschmidt, Josh Rosenbaum, Maria Tsigka, Ken Kao, Thor Bradwell, Ben Rimmer

On a trip to the German Alps with her father and stepmother, Gretchen discovers that the resort town where they're staying hides sinister secrets, as she's plagued by strange noises and frightening visions of a woman pursuing her. Cast: Hunter Schafer, Dan Stevens, Jessica Henwick, Marton Csókás, Jan Bluthardt (International Premiere)

Doin' It

Director: Sara Zandieh, Producers: Anthony Bregman, Erica Matlin, Polly Auritt, Lilly Singh, Anita Verma-Lallian, Screenwriters: Lilly Singh, Sara Zandieh, Neel Patel

A 30 year old Indian-American virgin gets a job teaching high school Sex Ed. Cast: Lilly Singh, Ana Gasteyer, Sabrina Jalees, Stephanie Beatriz, Mary Holland, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Trevor Salter, Sonia Dhillon Tully (World Premiere)

I Don't Understand You

Director: David Joseph Craig, Brian Crano, Producers: Kara Durrett, Jessamine Burgum, Jon Glickman, Joel Edgerton, Nash Edgerton, Screenwriters: Brian Crano, David Craig

Following a devastating adoption scam, a couple go on an Italian vacation in an attempt to reconnect. After getting their rental car stuck in a countryside ditch, things begin to go awry. Between the torrential weather and language barrier, Dom, Cole and the Italians around them descend into a comical fiasco. Cast: Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, Nunzia Schiano, Morgan Spector, Eleonora Romandini (World Premiere)

I Love You Forever

Directors/Screenwriters: Cazzie David, Elisa Kalani, Producers: Diablo Cody, Lauren Hantz, Liana Weston, Mason Novick, Evan Silverberg, Billy Mulligan

A subversive love story gone wrong that follows a young woman into and out of an emotionally abusive relationship. Cast: Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ray Nicholson, Jon Rudnitsky, Cazzie David, Raymond Cham Jr (World Premiere)

I Wish You All The Best

Director/Screenwriter: Tommy Dorfman, Producers: Matt Kaplan, Tommy Dorfman

The film revolves around a non-binary teen who after being kicked out of the house by their conservative parents and moves in with their estranged sister, embarks upon a journey of self-discovery that teaches them about love, friendship, and family. Cast: Corey Fogelmanis, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Alexandra Daddario, Cole Sprouse, Lena Dunham, Amy Landecker, Lexi Underwood, Lisa Yamada, Judson Mills, Brian Michael Smith (World Premiere)

Magpie (United Kingdom)

Director: Sam Yates, Producers: Kate Solomon, Daisy Ridley, Tom Bateman, Camilla Bray, Nadia Khamlichi, Sierra Garcia, Screenwriter: Tom Bateman

When Ben and Anette's daughter is cast in a film alongside glamorous movie star Alicia, Ben is quickly drawn into Alicia's world. Anette is left at home with the baby, pushed to her emotional limits and psychologically on the brink. Cast: Daisy Ridley, Shazad Latif, Matilda Lutz, Hiba Ahmed, Cherrelle Skeete, Pippa Bennet-Warner, Alistair Petrie (World Premiere)

My Dead Friend Zoe

Director: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Producers: Paul Scanlan, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, Terri Lubaroff, Ray Maiello, Mike Field, Richard Silverman, Robert Paschall Jr., Screenwriters: Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, AJ Bermudez

Engaged in a mysterious relationship with her wise-cracking (and dead) best friend from the Army, a female veteran is summoned to the remote lake house of her estranged Vietnam vet grandfather. Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Gloria Reuben (World Premiere)

Turtles (Canada, Belgium)

Director/Screenwriter: David Lambert, Producers: Patrick Quinet, Christian Larouche

After 35 years together, the seemingly perfect life that Thom and Henri had built started to go awry. They start to drift away from each other a little more each day. But Thom will do anything to save his relationship and rekindle their love. Cast: Dave Johns, Olivier Gourmet, Brigitte Poupart, Laurent Bonnet (North American Premiere)

The Uninvited

Director/Screenwriter: Nadia Conners, Producers: Rosie Fellner, Carlos Enrique Cuscó, Ari Taboada

Rose and Sammy's Hollywood Hills party takes a chaotic turn as elderly stranger Helen exposes hidden truths, reigniting old flames and unearthing secrets. Rose confronts her past, leaving everyone questioning their existence and desires. Cast: Elizabeth Reaser, Walton Goggins, Lois Smith, Eva De Dominici, Rufus Sewell, Pedro Pascal, Michael Panes, Kate Comer, Roland Rubio, Annie Kurzen (World Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT

Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

Cheech & Chong's Last Movie

Director: David Bushell, Producers: David Bushell, Robbi Chong

Cheech and Chong's Last Movie explores the legacy of pioneering comics Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong with a mix of archival madness and cinematic road trip. The result is a true-life tale of fame and friendship stranger (and funnier) than fiction. (World Premiere)

Dickweed

Director: Jonathan Ignatius Green, Producers: David Ricksecker, Jefferis Grey

Two people got kidnapped. One man lost his dick. No one got any money. This heist-gone-horribly-wrong led one Newport Beach detective on an international manhunt for the most twisted criminal he's ever hunted. (World Premiere)

How To Build A Truth Engine (Austria)

Director/Screenwriter: Friedrich Moser, Producers: Friedrich Moser, Robert Rippberger, Amina Bayou, Ivan Williams

An eye-opening documentary about how our biological hard-wired neurological behavior makes us so susceptible to misinformation, and what we can do about it. (World Premiere)

Lions of Mesopotamia

Director: Lucian Read, Producers: Mohamed Al Daradji, Patrick Reardon, David Hillman, Lucian Read, Ryan Bundra, David Katsman, Adam Linehan, Michael Sugar

This film recounts the Iraqi national soccer team's journey to become Asian Cup champions in 2007 during the bloodiest days of their country's civil war. The team, the sons of sworn enemies battling in war, united their country in its darkest hour. (World Premiere)

Plastic People (Canada)

Directors: Ben Addelman, Ziya Tong, Producers: Vanessa Dylyn, Stephen Paniccia, Screenwriter: Ben Addelman

Plastic People is a landmark feature documentary that chronicles humanity's fraught relationship with plastic and one woman's mission to expose shocking new revelations about the impact of microplastics on human health. (World Premiere)

Preconceived

Directors: Sabrine Keane, Kate Dumke, Producers: Heather Keane, Sabrine Keane, Maggie Contreras

A riveting documentary about the pervasive, but overlooked presence of Crisis Pregnancy Centers. Preconceived explores the complex role of deception, finances, faith, and privacy amid a shifting legal landscape. (World Premiere)

Secret Mall Apartment

Director/Producer: Jeremy Workman

In 2003, eight young Rhode Islanders created a secret apartment hidden inside the Providence Place Mall and lived in it for four years, filming everything along the way. The secret apartment became a deeply meaningful place for all its inhabitants. (World Premiere)

Shaking It Up: The Life and Times of Liz Carpenter

Directors: Abby Ginzberg, Christy Carpenter, Producers: Abby Ginzberg, Christy Carpenter, Jessica Brannon-Wranosky

Shaking it Up: The Life and Times of Liz Carpenter is the story of a trailblazing journalist, White House official, feminist leader, political activist, and humorist whose legacy is a vital part of Texas and US history and highly relevant today. (World Premiere)

She Looks Like Me (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Torquil Jones, Producers: Lindsey Dryden, Ian Davies, Torquil Jones

Born without legs, Jen Bricker is abandoned by her biological parents. She finds inspiration in America's superstar gymnast - the mesmerizing Dominique Moceanu - only to find out that she is, in fact, her sister. (World Premiere)

MoviePass, MovieCrash

Director: Muta'Ali, Producers: Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Scott Veltri, Jack Heller, David Wendell

MoviePass, MovieCrash chronicles the origin story, meteoric rise and stranger-than-fiction implosion of the theatrical movie subscription app, MoviePass. (World Premiere)

Whatever it Takes (United Kingdom)

Director: Jenny Carchman, Producers: Allyson Luchak, Ben Travers

In 2019, a middle-aged couple are subjected to cyberstalking and bizarre deliveries, including a bloody pig mask and funeral wreath. As the harassment intensifies, the police and FBI close in on a Silicon Valley giant and some very unlikely suspects. (World Premiere)



MIDNIGHTER

Exciting after-dark features for genre lovers and the terminally curious.

Azrael

Director: E.L. Katz, Producers: Dan Kagan, Simon Barrett, Dave Caplan, Screenwriter: Simon Barrett

Many years following the apocalypse, a devout cult of mute zealots hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Cast: Samara Weaving, Vic Carmen Sonne, Katariina Unt, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (World Premiere)

Family

Director/Screenwriter: Benjamin Finkel, Producers: Lynette Howell Taylor, Samantha Housman, Benjamin Finkel

Summer, 2002. Watching her sick father decline, 11-year-old Johanna makes a call for a good spirit to save him. But something else comes instead. Cast: Ruth Wilson, Ben Chaplin, Lucinda Lee Dawson Gray, Allan Corduner (World Premiere)

Hood Witch (France)

Director: Saïd Belktibia, Producer: Ladj Ly, Screenwriters: Saïd Belktibia, Louis Penicaut

Nour makes a living from smuggling exotic animals for her city's marabouts, wishing to get her son out of the city and offer him a better future. But an exorcism turns into a tragedy and Nour has to face a wave of violence that could cost their lives. Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Denis Lavant, Jérémy Ferrari, Amine Zariouhi, Issaka Sawadogo (North American Premiere)

Hunting Daze (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Annick Blanc, Producers: Maria Gracia Turgeon, Annick Blanc

Nina, a young, tempestuous woman, is taken in by a group of hunters in a remote cabin. In the midst of this tough, yet endearing, male microsociety, she feels like she finally belongs. A mysterious stranger's arrival disrupts her newfound haven. Cast: Nahéma Ricci, Bruno Marcil, Frédéric Millaire-Zouvi, Marc Beaupré, Alexandre Landry, Maxime Genois, Noubi Ndiaye (World Premiere)

It's What's Inside

Director/Screenwriter: Greg Jardin, Producers: William Rosenfeld, Jason Baum, Kate Andrews, Raúl Domingo

A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase. Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood, Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, David Thompson (Texas Premiere)

Kryptic (Canada, United Kingdom)

Director: Kourtney Roy, Producers: Amber Ripley, Sophie Venner, Josh Huculiak, Screenwriter: Paul Bromley

Kryptic is a psycho-thriller about a woman's search for a missing monster hunter and her growing realization that she is inescapably linked to the creature being pursued. Cast: Chloe Pirrie, Jeff Gladstone, Jason Deline, Ali Rusu-Tahir, Christina Meredith Lewall, Patti Allen, Pam Kearns, Jennifer Copping (World Premiere)

Oddity (Ireland)

Director/Screenwriter: Damian McCarthy, Producers: Katie Holly, Laura Tunstall, Evan Horan

In this new supernatural spectacle from Caveat's Damian McCarthy, a blind medium uncovers the truth behind her sister's death with the help of a frightening wooden mannequin. Cast: Gwilym Lee, Carolyn Bracken, Tadhg Murphy, Caroline Menton, Steve Wall, Jonathan French, Joe Rooney (World Premiere)

Things Will Be Different

Director/Screenwriter: Michael Felker, Producers: Shane Spiegel, Jacob Rosenthal, Michael Felker

In order to escape police after a robbery, two estranged siblings lay low in a metaphysical farmhouse that hides them away in a different time. There they reckon with a mysterious force that pushes their familial bonds to unnatural breaking points. Cast: Adam David Thompson, Riley Dandy, Chloe Skoczen, Justin Benson, Sarah Bolger, Jori Lynn Felker (World Premiere)



VISIONS

Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity.

Adrianne & The Castle

Director: Shannon Walsh, Producer: Ina Fichman, Screenwriters: Shannon Walsh, Laurel Sprengelmyer

Adrianne & The Castle is an inventive, musical documentary about grief and the creative power of love, told through the astonishing story of Alan and Adrianne St-George and their hand-built castle in rural Illinois. (World Premiere)

Birdeater (Australia)

Directors: Jack Clark, Jim Weir, Producers: Stephanie Troost, Ulysses Oliver, Screenwriter: Jack Clark

When a bride-to-be is invited to her own fiancé's bachelor party in the Australian outback, a night to remember takes a feral turn. Cast: Shabana Azeez, Mackenzie Fearnley, Ben Hunter, Jack Bannister, Clementine Anderson, Caroline McQuade (International Premiere)

Dead Mail

Directors/Screenwriters: Kyle McConaghy, Joe DeBoer, Producers: Zachary Weil, Brett Arndt

An ominous, bloody help note finds its way to the desk of a seasoned "dead letter" investigator at a 1980's Midwestern post office, leading him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his demented business associate. Cast: Sterling Macer, Jr., John Fleck, Susan Priver, Micki Jackson, Nick Heyman, Tomas Boykin (World Premiere)

Dory Previn: On My Way To Where

Directors: Julia Greenberg, Dianna Dilworth, Producer: Amy Hobby

A documentary about Dory Previn, an MGM lyricist and influential 1970s cult singer-songwriter who famously goes public about her schizophrenia diagnosis, ultimately accepting her voices and anticipating a modern-day neurodiversity movement. (World Premiere)

Songs from the Hole

Director: Contessa Gayles, Producers: Contessa Gayles, Richie Reseda, David Felix Sutcliffe, Screenwriters: James "JJ'88" Jacobs, Contessa Gayles

An incarcerated musician struggles for healing and peace as he comes of age in this documentary visual album composed behind bars. (World Premiere)

The Trouble With Mr Doodle (United Kingdom)

Directors: Ed Perkins, Jaimie D'Cruz, Producers: Simon Chinn, Jonathan Chinn

This is the story of an extraordinary boy born into an ordinary family in an unremarkable English town and how a childhood passion threatened to take over his life, his home and his mind. (World Premiere)



24 BEATS PER SECOND

Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians.

This is a Film About The Black Keys.

Director: Jeff Dupre, Producers: Carter Little, Jeff Dupre, Elizabeth Gregory

This is a Film About The Black Keys traces Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney's remarkable journey from two neighborhood kids jamming in a basement in Akron, Ohio to rock 'n roll super-stardom. (World Premiere)

Diane Warren: Relentless

Director: Bess Kargman, Producers: Michele Farinola, Peggy Drexler, Bess Kargman

Diane Warren: Relentless unveils the mystique and defiant personality behind one of the hardest-working and successful songwriters music has ever known. Featuring Clive Davis, Common, Gloria Estefan, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jennifer Hudson, Cher, Randy Jackson, Quincy Jones (World Premiere)

Faders Up: The John Aielli Experience

Directors: David Hartstein, Sam Wainwright Douglas, Producer: Shelby Hadden

A cinematic collage much like the style of his free form radio shows, Faders Up explores the extraordinary life and legacy of iconic KUTX Austin radio host, John Aielli. (World Premiere)

Mogwai: If The Stars Had A Sound (United Kingdom)

Director: Antony Crook, Producer: Kyrie Barker

When a pioneering band stays true to their roots and follows their own path, the outcome is 'bigger than words and wider than pictures.' (World Premiere)

Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird (Germany)

Director: Nicolas Jack Davies, Producer: Johann Scheerer

A film charting the artistic and personal relationship between Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala (At the Drive-In / The Mars Volta) told almost entirely through hundreds of hours of self shot footage filmed by Omar over the last 40 years. (North American Premiere)

The World According to Allee Willis

Director: Alexis Spraic, Producer: Nicholas Coles

Songwriter/artist Allee Willis began filming her life as a kid in 1950s Detroit and never stopped. She pursued creative expression at all costs while struggling with not fitting established gender and sexual norms until she found a path to love. Featuring Mark Cuban, Cyndi Lauper, Lily Tomlin, Paul Reubens, Michael Patrick King, Patti LaBelle, Pet Shop Boys, Pamela Adlon, Paul Feig, Mark Mothersbaugh (World Premiere)



GLOBAL

Artful international films, featuring premieres, festival favorites, and more.

Bionico's Bachata (Dominican Republic)

Director: Yoel Morales, Producer: Cristian Mojica, Screenwriters: Cristian Mojica, Yoel Morales

Bionico is a hopeless romantic addicted to crack, who must take control of his life before his fiancée leaves a rehabilitation center. A raw vision of love in a hostile Caribbean city. Cast: Manuel Raposo, Ana Minier, El Napo, Yasser Michelen, Barbara Plaza, Donis Tavaras (World Premiere)

Krzyk - Losing Control (Germany)

Director: Ewa Wikiel, Producer: Ibrahim-Utku Erdogan, Screenwriters: Halina Rasinski, Ewa Wikiel

When a young bacteriologist witnesses a car accident, she becomes entangled in the life of the deceased, which triggers the suppressed loss of her unborn child. Cast: Gina Henkel, Anton Weil, Pawel Delag, Wiktoria Gorodecka, Natalia Mateo, Marek Pys (International Premiere)

Malta (Argentina, Colombia, Norway)

Director/Screenwriter: Natalia Santa, Producer: Kiran Fernandes

Mariana is young, systematic, unattached and wants to go far away. Malta is her destination. Before she gets there, inspired by an improbable love affair, she will make another trip, one inside herself. Cast: Estefanía Piñeres, Patricia Tamayo, Emmanuel Restrepo, Diego Cremonesi (World Premiere)

My Sextortion Diary (Spain)

Director/Screenwriter: Patricia Franquesa, Producers: Patricia Franquesa, Mireia Graell

The thriller documentary about how Pati, the film's director, embarks in a digital blackmail situation after her computer is stolen. (World Premiere)

Natatorium (Iceland)

Director/Screenwriter: Helena Stefánsdóttir, Producers: Sunna Guðnadóttir, Heather Millard, Julia Elomäki

A young girl stays with her estranged grandparents in the city while she auditions for an art group. When the family gathers after a long time to celebrate the girl's acceptance into the group, an ugly family secret emerges. Cast: Ilmur María Arnarsdóttir, Arnar Dan Kristjánsson, Elin Petersdottir, Kristín Pétursdóttir, Stefania Berndsen, Stormur Jón Kormákur Baltasarsson, Jónas Alfreð Birkisson, Valur Freyr Einarsson (North American Premiere)



FESTIVAL FAVORITE

Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.

Gasoline Rainbow

Directors: Bill Ross IV, Turner Ross, Producers: Michael Gottwald, Carlos Zozaya, Claire Haley, Joanne Feinberg, Lauren Cargo, Jesy Buhl, Olivia Lloyd

Five small-town teenagers embark on one last adventure by van, boat, train, and foot, careening into the new frontier of adulthood as they search for the mysterious Party at the End of the World. Cast: Makai Garza, Micah Bunch, Tony Aburto, Nichole Dukes, Nathalie Garcia (North American Premiere)

The Moogai (Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: Jon Bell, Producers: Kristina Ceyton, Samantha Jennings

The Moogai is the story of a family terrorized by a child-stealing spirit. Cast: Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose, Clarence Ryan, Toby Leonard Moore, Bella Heathcote (Texas Premiere)

The Queen of My Dreams (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Fawzia Mirza, Producers: Andria Wilson Mirza, Jason Levangie, Marc Tetreault

When Azra's father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, she finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined; from her estranged mother's youth in Karachi to her own coming of age in rural Canada. Cast: Amrit Kaur, Hamza Haq, Nimra Bucha, Ayana Manji, Gul-e-Rana, Meher Jaffri, Ali A. Kazmi (U.S. Premiere)

Sasquatch Sunset

Directors: David Zellner, Nathan Zellner, Producers: Tyler Campellone, Lars Knudsen, George Rush, Screenwriter: David Zellner

A year in the life of a singular family. Cast: Riley Keough, Jesse Eisenberg, Christophe Zajac-Denek, Nathan Zellner (Texas Premiere)

Sing Sing

Director: Greg Kwedar, Producers: Monique Walton, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Screenwriters: Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar

A theater troupe finds escape from the realities of incarceration through the creativity of putting on a play in this film based on a real-life rehabilitation program and featuring a cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors. Cast: Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Paul Raci, Sean San José (U.S. Premiere)

Toll (Brazil)

Director/Screenwriter: Carolina Markowicz, Producers: Bianca Villar, Fernando Fraiha, Karen Castanho, Carolina Markowicz, Luís Urbano

Suellen, a toll booth attendant, realizes she can use her job to raise some extra money illegally. But this is only for a so-called noble cause: to send her son to an expensive gay conversion workshop led by a renowned foreign priest. Cast: Maeve Jinkings, Kauan Alvarenga, Thomás Aquino, Aline Marta Maia, Isac Graça (U.S. Premiere)

TV PROGRAM

TV PREMIERE

World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors.

3 Body Problem

Showrunners/Producers: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Directors: Derek Tsang, Andrew Stanton, Jeremy Podeswa, Minkie Spiro, Screenwriters: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Alexander Woo, Rose Cartwright, Madhuri Shekar

In this adaptation of the internationally celebrated bestseller, a young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. Cast: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, Jonathan Pryce

(World Premiere)

Black Twitter

Director: Prentice Penny

Based on Jason Parham's Wired article A People's History of Black Twitter, this three-part series charts the rise, the movements, the voices, and the memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force. (World Premiere)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show

Director: Ari Katcher, Producer: Maya Seidler

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show is a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth. Created by Carmichael, Ari Katcher and Eli Despres. Cast: Jerrod Carmichael. (World Premiere)

Photographer: Dan Winters

Showrunner/Director: Pagan Danielle Harleman, Producers: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Anna Barnes, Gene Gallerano, Brent Kunkle, Suzanne Giordano

Austin, Texas based photographer Dan Winters is the da Vinci of contemporary photography. At the height of his craft, there is little Dan hasn't accomplished with the help of his wife and manager Kathryn, but his success has come at a cost. (World Premiere)

Ren Faire

Showrunner/Director: Lance Oppenheim, Producers: Karen Bernstein, Dani Sloane, Screenwriters: Max Allman, Nicholas Nazmi, Lance Oppenheim

When the ailing king of America's largest renaissance festival declares his retirement, an epic power struggle ensues between an actor, a former elephant trainer, and a kettle-corn kingpin to claim his throne. (World Premiere)



TV SPOTLIGHT

World premieres of new seasons of acclaimed shows and exciting series episodes.

Hacks Season 3 Premiere

Showrunners: Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, Director: Lucia Aniello, Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett

A year after parting, Deborah Vance is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles. Cast: Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Lorenza Izzo (World Premiere)

Magic City: An American Fantasy

Showrunner: Bayan Joonam, Director: Charles Todd, Producers: Ashley Brooke, Marlowe Blue

A three-part series exploring the most famous strip club in the world and the celebrities, dancers, and founder who propelled it to its iconic status. Featuring: Michael "Mr. Magic" Barney Sr., Killer Mike, Gail Barney, Aubrey "Drake" Graham, Julian "Juju" Barney, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michael "Lil Mag" Barney Jr., Nelly, Jermaine Dupri, Quavo (World Premiere)

Star Trek: Discovery Final Season Premiere

Showrunners: Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Director: Olatunde Osunsanmi, Producers: Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Screenwriter: Michelle Paradise

Star Trek: Discovery is the hit original sci-fi drama series on Paramount+ and the service's first original Star Trek series. The upcoming fifth season is also the final season and conclusion to the epic adventures of the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Cast: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala, Blu del Barrio, Callum Keith Rennie (World Premiere)



INDEPENDENT TV PILOT COMPETITION

Discover new pilots from indie talent.

Bettendorf Talks

Showrunners/Screenwriters: David Pasquesi, T.J. Jagodowski, Director: Jack C. Newell, Producers: David Pasquesi, T.J. Jagodowski, Shane Simmons, Jack C. Newell

A washed up comedy duo use a small town talk show to relaunch their attempt at regaining former glory. Surrounded by folks who have bigger goals than talent to achieve them, they try their best...which might not be enough. Cast: David Pasquesi, T.J. Jagodowski, Sadieh Rifai, Emma Pope, Nnamde Ngwe, Tim Kazurinksy, Ike Reilly, Brian King, Cassie Kramer

(World Premiere)

Halfrican American

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Zeke Nicholson, Producers: Sophie Webb, Claire Glassford

Zeke attends a cookout with his boisterous black family and estranged father. Based on a true story. Cast: Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Nicholson, Carl Tart, Laci Mosley, Ronnie Adrian, Andrew Hansen, Louisa Abernathy, Duane R. Shepard Sr. (World Premiere)

Lucy & Sara

Showrunner/Director/Screenwriter: Susan Park, Producer: Ryan Gage

A darkly comedic exploration of two unlikely sisters learning to lean on each other after the death of their beloved father in spite of their seemingly toxic relationship. Cast: Susan Park, Nicolette Morrison, Jeremy Joyce, Mark Holgate (Texas Premiere)

Marvin Is Sorry

Showrunners/Screenwriters: Brett Morrow, Alex Gehrlein, Jack Gacek, Director: Clint Pang, Producers: Aidan Erbter, Kenzie Packer

After accidentally killing one of his fans during the filming of a YouTube video, famed YouTuber Marvin Weaver must save his career by teaming up with Tag Taggart, an alt-right news anchor bent on cultural domination. Cast: Sam Song Li, Matt Walton, Haskiri Velazquez, Lea Zawada, Donna Vivino, Lucas Caleb Rooney (World Premiere)

Neo-Dome

Director: Bonnie Discepolo, Screenwriter: Matt Pfeffer, Producers: Anna Camp, Michael Johnson, Matt Pfeffer

In a post economic collapse America, a woman travels alone towards the promise of a utopian dome on the horizon. When she negotiates a ride with strangers, we learn... trust no one on the road to the Neo-Dome. Cast: Anna Camp, Michael Mosley, Nicholas Logan, Anthony Discepolo (Texas Premiere)

Tossers

Showrunners/Screenwriters/Directors: Chase Block, Bryce Van Leuven, Producer: Tim Rowberry

The Tossers two-week scheme is put to the test by Sofia, and a huge order from Salt-Lake Middle School. Cast: Bryce Van Leuven, Natalie Rousseau, Cecil Jennings, Emily Hanley, Casey Hanley, Dejon Wallace, Tua Kealoha, Antonio Lexerot, Nan Weber, Alex Vaughn

(World Premiere)

SHORT PROGRAM Presented by You42

NARRATIVE SHORT COMPETITION

Exceptional storytelling that captivates, surprises, and excites.

A Rotten Woman / Die Verdorbene (Germany)

Director/Screenwriter: Niamh Sauter-Cooke, Producers: Matthias Schuart, Christoph Holsten

When a neurotic woman discovers mushrooms growing on her skin, she tries everything to make them disappear. But as her self-hatred grows, and her life becomes increasingly miserable, she must learn to embrace her new form. (International Premiere)

A toi les oreilles (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Alexandre Isabelle

While the townsfolk are celebrating the village's anniversary parade, Étienne tries the impossible: to show them how beautiful his family's cacophony really is. (World Premiere)

Beach Logs Kill

Director/Screenwriter: Haley Z. Boston, Producer: Max Scholnick

Set at a high school football game, an outsider attempts to connect with her crush, the star quarterback. When the game goes horribly wrong, the outsider believes she's the only one who can save the beloved quarterback. (World Premiere)

Bits

Director/Screenwriter: Lilliya Scarlett Reid, Producers: Julian Paul Stein, Mary Kate Van den Berg

A young Montana woman's brush with danger leaves her pining for closure as she struggles to untangle feelings of rejection and desire. (World Premiere)

Caller Number Nine! (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Sandy Honig, Producer: Leah Draws

A telemarketer accidentally calls into a radio show and wins a radio contest. (World Premiere)

Can

Director/Screenwriter: Kailee McGee, Producers: JP Bolles, Kailee McGee

Filmmaker Kailee McGee reexamines her relationship with reality, art, and self while battling breast cancer. She turns to the only way she knows how to heal -- creating a version of her journey for the big screen. (World Premiere)

Dissolution (United States, Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: Anthony Saxe, Producers: Thomas Lopez, Anthony Saxe

A woman is forced to confront her elderly husband's physical deterioration when they meet to sign their divorce papers. (Texas Premiere)

If I Die in America (United States, Puerto Rico)

Director/Screenwriter: Ward Kamel, Producers: Adrián Lausell Cabán, Cameron Morton

A young man fights for a chance to grieve his husband after his Muslim in-laws demand their son's body be sent back to the Middle-East mere hours after the untimely death.

(World Premiere)

The Last Brunch

Director: Jim Cummings, Screenwriters: Jim Cummings, Dustin Hahn, Producers: Thomas Cross, Dustin Hahn

Sometimes you don't realize how thirsty you are until it's right in front of you. (World Premiere)

Learning English (United States, United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Jean Liu, Producers: William T Phoenix, Jean Liu

An enthusiastic new arrival to the US seizes an unorthodox opportunity to practice her language skills. (World Premiere)

Let

Director/Screenwriter: Alyssa Loh, Producers: Karen Madar, Clara Dubau

An isolated law student wrestles with a compulsion toward self-harm and pain. A surprising night carries her, and a stranger, into new territory. (World Premiere)

Los Mosquitos (United States, Costa Rica)

Director: Nicole Chi, Screenwriters: Nicole Chi, Fumiya Hayakawa, Producers: Fumiya Hayakawa, Edna Díaz

Aby is a Honduran teenager living in the US along with her freshly arrived cousin, Nata. Together they will come to terms with the family bonds they are forced to create.

(World Premiere)

My Tomato Heart (Canada)

Director/Screenwriter: Benoît Le Rouzès Ménard, Producer: Cynthia Mateu

Madeleine is forced to quit her position at the neighborhood grocery store. Except that her job is her whole life; her colleagues, her only family. The quinquagenarian spends her last days of work fighting to save what is near and dear to her heart. (International Premiere)

The Rainbow Bridge

Director/Screenwriter: Dimitri Simakis, Producers: Suki-Rose, Michael Scott, Dawnie Jefferson

Tina and her elderly dog visit a mysterious clinic offering human-to-pet communication. Two sinister doctors uncover an otherworldly bond between them that transcends time and space. They might be the key to something greater...but at what cost? (Texas Premiere)

The Robbers (Austria)

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Isa Schieche

The Robbers is a sociological analysis of male- and female-attributed behavior and traits, shaking up binary role models in a swirl of radicalism and activism. (North American Premiere)

Say Hi After You Die

Director: Kate Jean Hollowell, Screenwriters: Kate Jean Hollowell, Ruby Caster, Producer: Miranda Kahn

A grieving woman believes her deceased best friend has come back to visit her...as a port-a-potty. (Texas Premiere)

See It Say It (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Nez Khammal, Producer: Elena Valeri

A young and optimistic Arab actor struggling to make ends meet, receives a last-minute call for an audition that could change his life. But what starts as a routine journey quickly morphs into a Kafkaesque nightmare of terror and prejudice. (International Premiere)

Shé (Snake) (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Renee Zhan, Producer: Jesse Romain

When pressures mount on a tightly wound violinist in a London youth orchestra, her internal monsters take external form. (Texas Premiere)

Sound and Colour (Ireland)

Director/Screenwriter: Emma Foley, Producer: Tamryn Reinecke

Having returned home after her attempted suicide, Hannah must face her dysfunctional and emotionally repressed family. Believing that her relationship ending is the root cause of her depression, the family avoids talking about the "incident". (North American Premiere)

Trapped

Directors/Screenwriters: Sam Cutler-Kreutz, David Cutler-Kreutz, Producers: Sam Cutler-Kreutz, David Cutler-Kreutz, Tara Sheffer, Silvia Chen, Alex Morsanutto

A high school janitor runs into a series of dangerous obstacles. (World Premiere)

We Are Not Alone (Canada, United States)

Director: Adebukola Bodunrin, Screenwriter: Ezra Claytan Daniels, Producer: Mariel Neto

A reclusive young Nigerian immigrant becomes convinced that a mysterious object approaching Earth's orbit holds the key to her loneliness. (World Premiere)



DOCUMENTARY SHORT COMPETITION

Authentic storytelling that captivates, surprises, and excites.

Been There (Switzerland)

Director/Screenwriter: Corina Schwingruber Ilić, Producer: Stella Händler

How tourists become invaders hunting for the best pictures. (Texas Premiere)

The Big Wait (Australia)

Director: Yannick Jamey, Producer: Lucy Pijnenburg

A remote desert town, with a population of two, is kept in pristine condition waiting for visitors that never seem to arrive. (World Premiere)

Christmas, Every Day

Director: Faye Tsakas, Producers: Enrique Pedraza Botero, Lauren Howell, Rowan Ings, Faye Tsakas

From their rural Alabama home, two preteen girls market fashion and beauty products to thousands of online fans. (World Premiere)

Frank

Director: David Gauvey Herbert, Producers: David Gauvey Herbert, Lance Oppenheim, Abigail Rowe, Nate Hurtsellers

At 99 years old, Frank Lucianna is America's oldest practicing attorney. He's now preparing for his final criminal trial. (World Premiere)

Hello Stranger (Canada)

Director: Amélie Hardy, Producers: Sarah Mannering, Fanny Drew

At the crossroads of documentary and fiction, Hello Stranger relates the transition journey of a young trans woman named Cooper Josephine. (World Premiere)

Leonie, Skeet & de biggen (Leonie, Skeet & the piglets) (Belgium)

Director/Screenwriter: Jip Heijenga, Producer: Sofie Van Noten

Eleven-year-old Leonie dreams of becoming a pig farmer one day, but the dream is threatened by the new laws surrounding nitrogen emissions and the impending bankruptcy of her parents farm. (Texas Premiere)

Pamilya (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Miles Blacket, Producers: Erin Sayder, Emily Harrison

As two Filipina women become overwhelmed by their experiences of modern slavery in the UK, their tight-knit community rallies around them. (International Premiere)

The Puzzle Palace

Directors/Producers: Jenny Schweitzer Bell, Brian Bell

Amassing the world's largest puzzle collection is a labor of love for one inseparable couple. (World Premiere)

Remember, Broken Crayons Colour Too (Switzerland)

Directors/Screenwriters: Shannet Clemmings, Urša Kastelic, Producers: Filippo Bonacci, Gabriel Grosclaude

Shannet, a Black Transgender woman from Jamaica, shares her journey of healing as she wanders the empty streets of a European city. (Texas Premiere)

Sandcastles

Director: Carin Jin-Yi Leong, Producers: Carin Jin-Yi Leong, James Qiu, Martin Loh, Jaydn Ray Gosselin, Jacob Fertig

As Singapore reclaims land to intensify urban development, a town bearing its name lies buried under sand on the other side of the world. (World Premiere)

The School of Canine Massage

Director: Emma D. Miller, Producers: Emma D. Miller, Colby Day

At a unique training program in Southern California, people heal dogs and dogs heal people. (World Premiere)

Shotplayer

Director: Sam Shainberg, Screenwriters: Sam Shainberg, Willie Miesmer, Producers: Rachel Walden, Sam Shainberg, Willie Miesmer

A notorious NYC pickpocket returns to the subway system, the scene of his crimes, and in a fever dream of memories is forced to dissect his relationship to the act that has ruled his life for over forty years. (World Premiere)

We Ride for Her

Directors: Prairie Rose Seminole, Katrina Lillian Sorrentino, Screenwriter: Melanie Shaw, Producers: Becca Kahn Bloch, Katrina Lillian Sorrentino

An Indigenous women's motorcycle group rides to end the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women while a member of their community desperately searches for her missing sister and tries to heal her shattered family. (World Premiere)

Wouldn't Make It Any Other Way

Director: Hao Zhou, Producer: Tyler Hill

Having built a colorful life in Iowa, a costume designer returns to their island hometown, Guam, to make costumes for a children's theater show and reconnect with distant parents.

(World Premiere)



ANIMATED SHORT COMPETITION

A whirlwind tour of hand drawn, stop-motion, and digital revelries.

A Crab in the Pool (Canada)

Directors/Screenwriters/Producers: Alexandra Myotte, Jean-Sébastien Hamel

In a run-down neighborhood, Zoe and her little brother Theo are left to fend for themselves. A young adolescent, Zoe is a ball of anger haunted by an intimate terror. (Texas Premiere)

Au 8ème Jour (France)

Directors: Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Screenwriters: Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, Théo Duhautois, Producer: Carlos De Carvalho

It took seven days to create the world, it only took one to disrupt its balance. (Texas Premiere)

Beautiful Men (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Director/Screenwriter: Nicolas Keppens, Producers: Brecht Van Elslande, Emmanuel-Alain Raynal, Pierre Baussaron, Joost Van Den Bosch, Erik Verkerk

Three bald brothers travel to Istanbul to have a hair transplant. Stuck with each other in a hotel far from home, their insecurities grow faster than their hair. (International Premiere)

Bug Diner

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Phoebe Jane Hart

Bug Diner serves up a feast of clandestine delights: A Mole chef with suppressed desires, a super Fly waitress, and a host of pent up animal clientele. As tensions rise and desires reach their boiling point, this isolated restaurant becomes a hotbed. (Texas Premiere)

La Perra (Colombia, France)

Director/Screenwriter: Carla Melo Gampert, Producers: Julie Billy, Naomi Denamur, Capucine Mahé, Franco Lolli

Being a daughter, being a mother, becoming a woman. (Texas Premiere)

Matta and Matto (Switzerland)

Directors/Screenwriters: Bianca Caderas, Kerstin Zemp, Producer: Joder von Rotz

In a dystopian world where touch is forbidden, Matta and Matto offer refuge to the lonely at Hotel Vaip. In the deceptive labyrinth of mind bending rooms at their transient hotel, deepest desires are fulfilled and surpassed, but this comes at a price. (Texas Premiere)

Sweetmeats (United States, Australia)

Director/Screenwriter: George Metaxas, Producers: George Metaxas, Jason Rodriguez, Bismark Fernandes

A delicious array of confectionery characters reflect on their artistic practices, upbringings, and the "why" of art with a local news reporter. (World Premiere)

Tennis, Oranges

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Sean Pecknold

A robotic vacuum suffering from burnout quits its job at a hospital and sets out to find community and a greater purpose on a quiet street where two lonely rabbits are stuck in perpetual loops. (World Premiere)

This is TMI (India)

Directors/Producers: Subarna Dash, Vidushi Gupta

Big boobs vs. small boobs? A group of women, over a drink, discusses who has it worse.

(U.S. Premiere)

Wander to Wonder (Belgium, France, Netherlands)

Director: Nina Gantz, Screenwriters: Nina Gantz, Simon Cartwright, Daan Bakker, Stienette Bosklopper, Producers: Stienette Bosklopper, Maarten Swart, Annemie Degryse, Ben Tesseur, Steven De Beul, Annemie Degryse

Mary, Billybud, and Fumbleton are three miniature, human actors who perform in an eighties kids TV series called Wander to Wonder. After the creator of the series has died, they are left alone in the studio. With their slowly decaying costumes. (North American Premiere)



MIDNIGHT SHORT COMPETITION

Indulge your cravings for horror, gore, and dark comedy.

Apotemnofilia (Spain)

Director/Screenwriter: Jano Pita, Producer: Clinton Uriarte

It is opening night, the theater is crowded and Clara, the leading actress, refuses to leave her dressing room. (US Premiere)

The Bleacher

Directors/Screenwriters: Nicole Daddona, Adam Wilder, Producers: Zeus Kontoyannis, Adam Wilder

The disappearance of her sock at a local laundromat sends a fragile Rita over the edge. Hellbent on finding it, she searches deep and gets sucked into a washing machine, entering an otherworldly cycle from which she may never escape. (Texas Premiere)

Dream Creep

Director/Screenwriter: Carlos A.F. Lopez, Producers: Megan Leonard, Bobby McHugh, Jonathan Caso, Zeus Kontoyannis

A couple awakens in the night to sounds emanating from an unlikely orifice. (Texas Premiere)

Inner Demons

Director/Screenwriter: Jasmine J. Johnson, Producer: Mary Bonney

Mya's forced to confront the darkness lurking within. (Texas Premiere)

Lullaby (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Chi Thai

A refugee is forced to confront her guilt. (World Premiere)

Make Me a Pizza

Director: Talia Shea Levin, Screenwriters: Talia Shea Levin, Woody Coyote, Producers: Kara Grace Miller, Talia Shea Levin

Bored Housewife seduces Hot Pizza Guy for free pizza, but is desire worth $29.99?

(World Premiere)

Meat Puppet (United Kingdom)

Director/Screenwriter: Eros V, Producers: Leah Draws, Masha Thorpe

On the day he promised his girlfriend he'd grow up, a man-child inadvertently traps his soul inside a puppet. (World Premiere)

Tight

Director/Screenwriter: Jessica Barr, Producers: Jessica Barr, Sarah Whelden, Kelly Wilcox, Nate Comay

A woman grappling with difficulty finding sexual pleasure after childbirth falls back on an old coping habit. (World Premiere)

Transylvanie (France)

Director: Rodrigue Huart, Screenwriters: Rodrigue Huart, David Alexander Cassan, Axel Würsten, Producer: Lucie Vigier

Ewa is a 10-year-old girl living in a high building in a quiet town. She's an odd, lonely child and for good reason: she's convinced of being a vampire. (Texas Premiere)



TEXAS SHORT COMPETITION

Vibrant work filmed in, inspired by, or connected to the Lone Star State.

Beeps

Director/Producer: Kirk Johnson

Sleep-deprived Sam sets out to find the source of chirping smoke alarms outside his window and discovers unexpected truths about himself, his neighbors and his place in the world. It's a documentary. (World Premiere)

Hair Care

Director: Fatima Wardy, Screenwriter: Karl-Mary Akre, Producer: Mary-Elizabeth Esquibel

When her braider disappears on her without finishing her hair, a young woman must traverse a fantastically animated Ivory Coast in order to track her down. (Texas Premiere)

Jedo's Dead

Director/Screenwriter: Sara Nimeh, Producers: Michael Mittelstaedt, Jeff Walker, Ellyn Church

When a young Middle Eastern girl unexpectedly finds her deceased grandfather, she is forced to grapple with the earthly ritual and spiritual loose ends of loss. (World Premiere)

Live From the Clouds

Director/Screenwriter/Producer: Mackie Mallison

A kaleidoscopic journey through the imaginations of the filmmaker's Japanese-American family and their longings to find home. (Texas Premiere)

The Passing

Directors: Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan, Screenwriter: Ivete Lucas, Producer: Patrick Bresnan

A Texas veterinarian must help his neighbor Cindy through one of the hardest days of her life. (Texas Premiere)

The Queen vs Texas

Directors: Emil Lozada, Raemonn James, Producer: Emil Lozada

In the face of Texas' oppressive stance on LGBTQIA+ communities, a resolute queer activist and drag queen leads a movement to empower her community through the art of self-expression and the fight for social justice. (Texas Premiere)

Sangre Violenta / Sangre Violeta

Directors: Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez, Producers: Maggie M. Bailey, Edna Diaz, Arturo R. Jiménez

Why does the Mexican government consider the feminist movement a bigger threat than most drug cartels? This short documentary interweaves three powerful narratives, shedding light on the motivations behind feminist activism in Mexico. (World Premiere)



MUSIC VIDEO COMPETITION

A dynamic mix of creativity and stylish visuals where music and storytelling collide.

Bambina - 'Anyway U Want It' / Director/Screenwriter: Erin Murray

Benjamin Earl Turner - 'Headspace/Bent' / Director: Abteen Bagheri-Fard

The Burning Hell - 'All I Need' / Director: Joe Nicolosi

Célen - 'Mom told you so' (France) / Director/Screenwriter: Cécile Cournelle

Chappell Roan - 'Casual' / Director: Hadley Hillel, Screenwriters: Hadley Hillel, Chappell Roan

Crumb - 'Crushxd' / Directors: Abraham El Makawy, Alex Futtersak

Daft Punk - 'Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo) (ft. Julian Casablancas + The Voidz)'

(United States, France) / Director/Screenwriter: Warren Fu

Dhruv Visvanath - 'Gimme Love' (India) / Director/Screenwriter: Tanvi Gandhi

Dillon Francis - 'LA on Acid' / Director/Screenwriter: Parker Seaman

Dominic Fike - 'Mama's Boy' / Director/Screenwriter: Rubberband

Fatoumata Diawara - 'Nsera' (France) / Director: Grégory Ohrel

The Hives - 'Bogus Operandi' (United Kingdom) / Director/Screenwriter: Aube Perrie

Ismay - 'Stranger In The Barn' (United States, Sweden) / Directors/Screenwriters: Rose Bush, Kirsten Bode

Lil Yachty - 'Say Something' / Director: Crowns and Owls

Little Dragon - 'Kenneth' (Sweden, United Kingdom) / Directors: Cady Buche, Travis Barron

Milkblood - 'Run Thru Me' / Directors: Mike Diva, Brandon Bolmer

Paris Texas - 'Bullet Man' / Director: Aus Taylor, Screenwriter: Paris Texas

Rainbow Chan - 'Seven Sisters' (Australia) / Director: Anne Berry

YACHT - 'My Idea' / Director/Screenwriter: Kailee McGee

XR EXPERIENCE

The immersive arts enhance and redefine how we experience the world. These projects emphasize ingenuity and storytelling across diverse industries.



XR Experience Competition

World premieres of mind bending immersive art.

Astra

Director: Eliza McNitt, Producers: Arnaud Colinart, Aurélie Leduc, Screenwriter: Eliza McNitt

Astra is a cosmic ghost story that explores the mystery of life in the Universe through the death of a scientist on Earth. Uncovering the lost recordings of an Astrobiologist transports you on a quest through the cosmos to detect signs of life. (World Premiere)

Chief

Directors/Screenwriters: Kilma Lattin, Catherine Eng, Producer: Catherine Eng

Chief, Chairman, Chairwoman - these titles all describe tribal leadership and reflect the evolution of tribal culture, governance, and economics in this country. A rare portrait of gifted leaders who walk in many worlds. (World Premiere)

Detachment (Canada, United States, United Kingdom)

Directors: Roman Rappak, Luke Higgs, Producer: Anne McKinnon, Screenwriter: Roman Rappak

Told from the future, Detachment looks back at how technology has impacted our experience of reality and the journey of humankind. Detachment is a cinematic and interactive experience blending the boundaries between music video and video game. (World Premiere)

Eclipsing

Directors/Producers/Screenwriters: Andrew Schneider, Annie Saunders

Site-specific audio AR walk for headphones. Spatial sound is activated by location and time of day, and live interactions unfold, full of 'was-that-part-of-it' magic. Just another day and then suddenly, extraordinarily synchronous. Like an eclipse. (World Premiere)

The Golden Key

Directors: Marc Da Costa, Matthew Niederhauser

The Golden Key is an interactive machine learning installation that invites audiences to experience and intervene in the mythological dreams of an AI as it writes and visualizes a never-ending story. (World Premiere)

I'm Tired of Being Hypersurveilled

Directors: Tara Rose Morris, Heno

You wake up as Heno., held hostage in the S.Y.S.T.E.M. - designed to surveille your every thought. To escape, you must navigate through the immersive concept album I'm Tired of Being Hypersurveilled to find the exit - if there is one. (World Premiere)

Joseph Rouleau: Final Encore (Canada)

Directors: Émilie Rosas, Colas Wohlfahrt, Producers: Virgnie Jaffredo, Christine Falco, Screenwriter: Émilie Rosas

Through a posthumous conversation with Joseph Rouleau, director Émilie Rosas aims to dust off the world of opera and reveal Joseph Rouleau, a great pioneer of Quebec opera, revisiting his personal archives, memoirs and greatest solos. (World Premiere)

Madame Pirate: Code of Conduct (France, Taiwan)

Directors: Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang, Producers: Estela Valdivieso Chen, Jamie Lin, Screenwriters: Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang, Barbara Tran

Captured by fearsome pirates, a Chinese interpreter discovers the daily life and tribulations of the renegades. To survive she must deal with the pirate's captain and her cruel husband.

(World Premiere)

Many Worlds (Australia)

Director: Lukasz Karluk, Producers: Ali Lucker, Alex Neville

Introducing Many Worlds. An exhibition of multiverse cubes. (World Premiere)

Maya: The Birth of a Superhero (United States, France, United Kingdom)

Directors: Poulomi Basu, CJ Clarke, Producers: CJ Clarke, Katayoun Dibamehr, Avi Amar, Amy Seidenwurm, Jeanne Marchalot, Ryan Genji Thomas, Screenwriters: CJ Clarke, Poulomi Basu, Manjeet Mann

An immersive story following Maya, an ordinary 21st Century girl, as she transforms into a uniquely female superhero whose powers derive from the process of menstruation.

(World Premiere)

Reimagined Volume III: Young Thang

Directors: Melissa Joyner, Julie Cavaliere, Michaela Ternasky-Holland, Producers: Julie Cavaliere, Michaela Ternasky-Holland, Ryan Genji Thomas, Zoe Roellin, Screenwriter: Melissa Joyner

Concealed within a flat world of insects where humans are forbidden, a young girl, Young Thang, must embrace her full self to save the community she loves from a storm of her own creation. (World Premiere)

Soulpaint (Netherlands, United Kingdom)

Directors: Sarah Ticho, Niki Smit, Producer: Anna Firbank, Screenwriter: Sarah Ticho

SoulPaint is a VR experience that invites you to explore the relationship between your body and emotions. Paint and sculpt your embodied experience, step into your artwork and discover the hidden world of feeling inside you and every one of us. (World Premiere)

The Tent

Director: Rory Mitchell, Producers: Lou Doye, Sébastien Hameline, Screenwriter: Martha Marion

When a woman discovers that a mysterious tent has appeared in her front yard, she's not sure what to do about it...but she's definitely not going to call the cops. (World Premiere)

The Vortex Cinema (Germany)

Director: Max Sacker, Producer: Ioulia Isserlis, Screenwriters: Max Sacker, Ioulia Isserlis

When a cinema projectionist opens a magic portal into a shadowy dimension that lies beyond the silver screen they are cast into a whirlwind of thrills, action and suspense and become the main character of a film noir murder mystery. (World Premiere)



XR Experience Spotlight

Masterful immersive art from around the world.

Antipsychotic

Director/Screenwriter: Matt McCorkle, Producers: Jessica Kidd, Jazia Hammoudi

Dive into a psychotropic journey through a bipolar mind with immersive soundscapes, tactile haptics, and a triptych display. Blending cyberpunk aesthetics with intimate, audio-reactive explorations of pre and post-treatment emotions. (Texas Premiere)

Buried in the Rock (United Kingdom)

Directors: Shehani Fernando, Matthew Shaw, William Trossell, Producer: Manuela Mesrie

Experience the world of caving through the eyes of speleologists Tim and Pam Fogg who are passionate about exploring some of the world's last remaining pristine environments.

(North American Premiere)

Dani: the Portrait of a Beauty (Korea, Republic of)

Director: Cooper Sanghyun Yoo, Producer: Jay Kim, Screenwriter: Boram Kang

In a VR journey inspired by a well-known Korean genre painter Shin Yunbok, explore the 1700s Joseon Dynasty daily life through Pansori storytelling, traditional Korean dance, and cel-shading visuals, unveiling Dani's love story. (International Premiere)

Dreaming of Lebanon

Directors: Martin Waehlisch, Cynthia Sawma, Producer: Martin Waehlisch, Screenwriters: Martin Waehlisch, Adrian Meyer

Dreaming of Lebanon is an interactive VR documentary that provides an immersive experience into the lives of young Lebanese people and their hopes for the future. (International Premiere)

Emperor (France, Germany)

Directors: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen, Producers: Oriane Hurard, Katharina Weser, Screenwriters: Marion Burger, Ilan J. Cohen

Emperor is an interactive and narrative experience in virtual reality, which invites the user to travel inside the brain of a father who is suffering from aphasia. (North American Premiere)

Escape to Shanghai

Director: Charlotte Mikkelborg, Producer: Micaela Blitz

On the night of November 9th,1938, German Jews knew that their lives were in danger. For 4-year-old Doris Fogel and her mother the kindness of neighbors helped them to flee to one of the only places whose doors were open to European Jews - Shanghai. (Texas Premiere)

Her Name Was Gisberta (Brazil, Portugal)

Director/Producer: Sérgio Galvão Roxo, Screenwriters: Pedro Velho, Sérgio Galvão Roxo

Her Name Was Gisberta is a VR documentary that portrays the life and death of Gisberta Salce, a Brazilian Trans woman murdered by 14 young men in the city of Porto (Portugal).

(North American Premiere)

Impulse (Preview) (France, United Kingdom)

Directors: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla, Producers: John Hunter, Katayoun Dibamehr, Avi Amar, Screenwriters: Barry Gene Murphy, May Abdalla

A mixed reality experience that uses games and first person narratives to take participants inside the minds of real life characters who have learnt to adjust to a complex society.

(Not a Premiere)

Letters From Drancy

Director: Darren Emerson, Producer: Micaela Blitz

A story of loss, love and daring escapes across the borders of Europe in WW2. Join Marion Deichmann as she recounts her story of survival during the Holocaust. (Texas Premiere)

NÂ TÂU TSÍ Á (SISTER LIN-TOU) VR (Taiwan)

Directors: Hsiao-mei,Ho, CHUAN Ming-Yuan, Producers: Pu-Yuan Cheng, Chia-Feng Lin

This VR work delves into the theme of the body, inspired by traditional Taiwanese folklore, particularly the story of Sister Lin-Tou. It sheds light on the remarkable ability of our bodies to preserve memories of past trauma, even after the wounds have fully healed.

(International Premiere)

Tadpole

Director: Diane Catsburrow Linnet

It's a day like any other. How do you break the cycle? (North American Premiere)

Tulpamancer

Directors: Marc Da Costa, Matthew Niederhauser

Tulpamancer is a machine learning VR installation that shapes a dreamlike, immersive encounter with the memories and possible futures of each participant.

(North American Premiere)

Walk to Westerbork

Director: Mary Matheson, Producer: Micaela Blitz

When a young girl's life is brutally interrupted by the Nazi invasion of the Netherlands, luck and defiance will ensure that she survives the Holocaust. (Texas Premiere)



XR Experience Special Event

Radical experimentations with emerging tech.

A Picture Can't Take Me (Germany)

Director: Cibelle Cavalli Bastos

A Picture Can't Take Me is a target tracking audiovisual interactive AR experience intermeshing the physicality and augmented layers of AI-generated and collaborated sound, image, and words. Presented by Synthesis Gallery from Berlin, Germany. (World Premiere)

Kiss/Crash (Installation) (United Kingdom)

Director: Adam Cole

An immersive triptych of AI visuals subverting classic cinematic myths; scenes include a car crash transformed into a kiss, the artist mutated into iconic cinematic lovers, and an interactive foot pedal that accelerates an artificial romance. (International Premiere)

Opal (Canada)

Directors: Thibaut Duverneix, Guillaume Cardell

Explore a multi-user interactive experiment showcasing ecosystem interconnectedness through an artifact blending minerals, plants, and technology. Unveil a mesmerizing world of rhizomes and particles, igniting shimmering elements via light beams. (Not A Premiere)



COMPETITION AWARDS

The Narrative Feature Competition, the Documentary Feature Competition, Poster Design, and Special Awards will be announced on Wednesday, March 13 along with all the Short Film Program winners, which are eligible for Jury Awards within their respective screening categories. All film categories, except Special Events, will be eligible for category-specific Audience Awards, which will be certified by the accounting firm of Maxwell Locke & Ritter and announced via sxsw.com the following week.

SXSW is proud to be an official qualifying festival for the Academy Awards® Short Film competition. Winners of our Best Animated, Best Narrative and Best Documentary Short Film categories become eligible for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards (Oscars). Any British Short Film or British Short Animation that screens at SXSW is eligible for BAFTA nomination. Films are also eligible for the Independent Spirit Awards, more information on eligibility here.



Press Links:

Film Stills can be found at: https://filmmaker.sxsw.com/media

Publicists for projects in 2024 program can be found here.

Press Accreditation Deadline February 9 at 11:59 CT

In addition to film festival screenings, registrants also have access to the full range of content available during SXSW including Conference Keynotes, Featured Speakers, Mentor Sessions, Networking Meet Ups, Music Showcases, Comedy Festival Showcases, Exhibitions and Professional Development. For more information on everything SXSW has to offer, please visit sxsw.com.

About SXSW Film & TV Festival

Now in its 31st year, SXSW Film & TV Festival brings together creatives of all stripes over nine days to experience a diverse lineup and access to the SXSW Music and Comedy Festivals plus SXSW Conference sessions with visionaries from all corners of the entertainment, media, and technology industries.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film and television, music, education, and culture. An essential destination for global professionals, the annual March event features sessions, music, and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, exhibitions, professional development, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2024 will take place March 8-16 in Austin. Learn more at sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend.