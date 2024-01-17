STING: Pet Spider Becomes Monster That Eats People

Kiah Roache Turner came to our attention with the bloody good Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead (2014), then got really wild with Nekrotronic (2018), as well as the sequel Wyrmwood: Apocalypse, now turns his dastardly attention to a humble family pet.

As you might imagine, however, Sting is not just about any family pet, as the official synopsis reveals:

"Sting spins a web of thrilling terror when 12-year-old Charlotte's pet spider rapidly transforms into a giant flesh-eating monster, forcing the young girl to fight for her family's survival."

Ryan Corr, Alyla Browne, Penelope Mitchell, Robyn Nevin, Noni Hazelhurst, Silvia Colloca, Danny Kim, and Jermaine Fowler star.

Well Go USA Entertainment will be bringing this tale of domestic horror to North American theaters on April 12. I can't wait to see more, but for now we have a few teasing images to share below in the gallery. Mark the release date on your calendars now.