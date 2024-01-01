Screambox in January: DEMONS, Slashers And Found Footage Horror Kick Off 2024
Happy New Year to everyone out there. As you come around from last night's festivities take a moment and make note of Screambox's programming for the first month of the year.
You'll find a good mix of classic Lamberto Bava faves, found footage flicks and other horror offerings to help start the year off right. Check out all of the releases below.
SCREAMBOX January Streaming Line-Up Includes HORROR IN THE HIGH DESERT, DEMONS, UNDERGROUNDSCREAMBOX has revealed the new films that are joining the horror streaming service in January, including Horror in the High Desert, Demons, and Underground.A cultural crusader strikes in L.A. Slasher on SCREAMBOX January 5. The black comedy stars Mischa Barton (The O.C.), Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Danny Trejo (Machete), and comedian Andy Dick as the voice of the killer.SCREAMBOX Exclusive Underground streams on January 9. Inspired by true events, the found footage nightmare finds a bachelorette party trapped in a World War II bunker complex.Horror in the High Desert and its new sequel, Horror in the High Desert 2: Minerva, join SCREAMBOX on January 16. The unsettling found footage franchise delves into mysterious disappearances in the Nevada wilderness.Demons and Demons 2 bring an orgy of bloodshed to SCREAMBOX on January 23. Produced by master of horror Dario Argento, the high-octane '80s horror classics feature gnarly practical effects by Sergio Stivaletti (Phenomena, Cemetery Man).Other January highlights include: When Darkness Falls, a psychological thriller filmed in the Scottish Highlands; coming-of-age Halloween horror They See You; Italian supernatural outing 42-66: Origin of Evil; backwoods butchery Ash and Bone, and binge-worthy anthology series The Dead Hour.Start screaming now with SCREAMBOX on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Prime Video, Roku, YouTube TV, Samsung, Comcast, Cox, and Screambox.com.
