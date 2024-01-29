Rotterdam 2024 Review: HEAD SOUTH Goes In Two Directions
Jonathan Ogilvie's new feature is an enjoyable, inoffensive watch.
According to Jonathan Ogilvie, he actually made not so much a coming-of-age film but an I-can't-believe-it's-not-an-autobiography film. Head South had its world première last Thursday, where it had the honour of opening the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and Ogilvie explained on stage that he was describing a certain stage of his youth. He also said that most of the things you see in the film, including some very weird coincidences, had really happened to him. It's always the implausible things in a film like this which turn out to be real.
Interesting though that may be as a fact on paper, it doesn't make for a consistent narrative. It's a bit hard to take both the protagonist's troubles and his parents' troubles seriously, especially since they only occasionally coincide a bit. Head South comes across as "two crazy adventures in the life of..." and apart from happening to the same person, not much links the two.
There is almost nothing here you haven't seen before (and often better) in other titels. But the film is fun, has a couple of good jokes and is well played. Special mention must be made about Marton Csokas, who shines as the dad in the story, a man with his own troubles but who still tries to provide the right mixture of boundaries and freedom to his son. He may be one of the finest actors working today and even in a shallow role as this one he stands out and steals the film.
The audiences in Rotterdam really liked what they saw and awarded the film a rating of 4.3 out of 5.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.