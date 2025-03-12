SPINAL TAP II: THE END CONTINUES: First Teaser For Sequel to Metal Mockumentary

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues has arrived. Bleecker Street acquired the U.S. rights for the sequel and have set a September 12th theatrical date (hmmm... TIFF world premiere anyone?). Bleecker Street also have the rights for the 1984 original film and are planning to re-release a restored version of the film in cinemas this Summer. Variety shared a teaser forhas arrived. Bleecker Street acquired the U.S. rights for the sequel and have set a September 12th theatrical date (hmmm... TIFF world premiere anyone?). Bleecker Street also have the rights for the 1984 original film and are planning to re-release a restored version of the film in cinemas this Summer.

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” a sequel to the 1984 music mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap,” will rock and roll into theaters this fall. Bleecker Street has acquired U.S. rights to the rock comedy follow-up and set a theatrical release on Sept. 12. The indie studio, founded by Andrew Karpen in 2014, also landed the rights for the original “This Is Spinal Tap,” which has been newly restored and re-released in theaters over the summer. After returning to theaters, “This Is Spinal Tap” will subsequently land on digital and streaming platforms for the first time in years.

Ever so brief there are at least two nods to the original 1984, This is Spinal Tap. The emphasis is on the amplifier with knobs that go up to eleven because, "It's one louder, isn't it?". The final knob goes all the way up to infinity, which makes the screen predictably explode.

The final nod to the original is the II in the title is made of sarsen stones, a nod to the scene in the original film where the band were expecting a massive replica of Stonehenge to be lowered from the ceiling at a gig. It is a visual gag because a replica of no more than two feet is lowered instead, the artist making the stones only as big at the diagram they were given. It then shows its age when little people begin to dance around it in a druidian fashion.

Regardless! We're getting a new Spinal Tap movie along with a re-release of the original this Summer. Rock!