ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE FUTURE: 2121 Trailer: The First Turkish Sci-fi Directed by a Woman Presented at AFM
It's nice to come across 'firsts' isn't it? I knew someone once and we'd always point out our firsts whenever they happened. Simple things, like trying out a new ethnic food to seeing a classic horror flick at a rep screening for the first time. Simple things, you know?
Other firsts are a lot more significant however. Case in point, Serpil Altin's Turkish sci-fi flick, Once Upon A Time In The Future: 2121. Significant because it is the first sci-fi film to be directed by a woman in the country. Also significant because it is an award-winning sci-fi film. Best Film at London Sci-Fi Film Festival. Best Sci-fi Feature at Phoenix International Horror & Sci-fi Film Festival. Best Director at Not Film Fest. Best Film at Sydney Science Fiction Film Festival... ... it goes on. It won some hardware, basically.
Set in a future in which the Earth has become uninhabitable due to climate change, people have resorted to living underground. A new authoritarian regime, controlled by the Young Generation, subjects citizens to constant surveillance. In this harsh reality, the impending arrival of a long-awaited baby disrupts the lives of a family living in one of the subterranean enclaves.
Altin's film is being presented at AFM by EuroObscura this week. We've been sent a trailer and some images to share with you today. Find all of it below the press release.
